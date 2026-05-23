Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu plans to make season debut vs. Wings

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Sabrina Ionescu plans on making her season debut Sunday as the New York Liberty visit the Dallas Wings, she told reporters after practice on Saturday.

"It's exciting to me," Ionescu told reporters. "I haven't had a regular season gam yet so I'm excited. It feels like it's been a while. It hasn't but it feels like it's been forever having to watch from the sidelines."

Ionescu hurt her left ankle in a preseason game on May 4 and has been sidelined since. An MRI revealed no major injury to the foot and ankle -- the same one she hurt her rookie season after only three games.

"I could put weight on my foot, so I knew it wasn't major," Ionescu said. "But it wasn't not injury. I knew that because of what it felt like. I knew I was going to be out for a little bit, and thankfully I can come back a lot sooner than I was supposed to with returning now. I'm excited about that."

Ionescu said she did have some structural damage in her ankle, but it responded quickly to her treatment. It will not sideline her further or require surgery in the future, she said.

"Once it heeled, I'm good to go," Ionescu said. "I'm really excited to be back and work myself back into feeling good as it continues to heel."

Ionescu was a participant in practice this week and was labeled as questionable for the Liberty's Thursday loss to the Golden State Valkyries, before eventually being ruled out. Ionescu said she has been using the underwater treadmill and other forms of cardio, so she doesn't feel her cardio conditioning has fallen behind.

The guard said that she is considering herself "day-to-day" and while is committed to playing in Sunday's game, she said she does not know if she will be available for the second night of New York's back-to-back on Monday against the Portland Fire.

New York has gone 3-2 through their first five games of the season under new head coach Chris DeMarco - all without Ionescu. Last season, she averaged 18.2 points, 5.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 38 games.