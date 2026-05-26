Breanna Stewart on Liberty's 3-4 start: 'Nobody expected this'

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For the first time since the 2022 season, the New York Liberty have lost three consecutive games at home.

The latest loss, 81-74 to the Portland Fire on Monday at Barclays Center, was New York's second to the expansion franchise this season.

New York star Breanna Stewart predicted in the preseason that there would be an adjustment period for the Liberty under new coach Chris DeMarco. But was this 3-4 start what she expected?

"No, definitely not," said Stewart, who led New York with 25 points Monday. "But it's a learning experience for everyone. My message to the players in the locker room is like, 'Nobody expected this.' Not to say we thought it was going to be easy, because we definitely didn't. But it's going to take time. There's going to be highs and lows.

"While it seems we're in the lows right now, eventually we'll get to a place where everybody's really confident and comfortable with what's going on. I'm happy it's happening early [in the season] and not late."

Monday was already the third time the Liberty have played Portland, which entered the WNBA this season along with the Toronto Tempo. The Liberty and the Fire split their meetings in Portland on May 12 and 14.

This past week, New York's Satou Sabally (cyst) and Sabrina Ionescu (left foot) made their season debuts after injuries. Sabally returned in Thursday's 87-70 loss to Golden State, and Ionescu came back in Sunday's 91-76 loss to Dallas. Monday, though, Ionescu was out again and Sabally left the game because of an illness, playing just 4 minutes.

The Liberty have been trying to find a rhythm despite the various absences. That includes forward Leonie Fiebich, who started 37 games last season and 15 during New York's 2024 WNBA championship season. She recently returned from playing overseas but has yet to suit up for the Liberty.

DeMarco replaced Sandy Brondello, who is now coaching Toronto. The last time the Liberty lost as many as three games in a row at home was Brondello's first year in New York. That four-game home losing streak in 2022, though, was stretched out over a one-month period, as opposed to these three losses coming in five days.

The Liberty have a chance to turn things around at home right away, though, as their next four games are also at Barclays Center. Wednesday and Friday, they face Phoenix, a team that also has lost three in a row.

"This is how it goes sometimes," DeMarco said. "We had a lead, we let it get away, turnovers hurt us. I do think we made a few strides defensively tonight. Our biggest thing is we're going to have confidence going into the Phoenix game. We'll be ready to play."