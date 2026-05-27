WNBA top scorer Kelsey Plum hurts ankle, out at least 1 week

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Four-time WNBA All-Star Kelsey Plum suffered an ankle sprain during practice Tuesday and will be reevaluated in one week, the Los Angeles Sparks announced.

In her second season with the Sparks, Plum is the WNBA's leading scorer at 26.8 points per game through six contests, while shooting a blistering 58.9% from the field and 48.8% from the 3-point arc.

The former No. 1 pick has been relatively healthy in recent years, missing only four games combined across the previous four seasons.

The Sparks -- who in the offseason also brought in Nneka Ogwumike and Ariel Atkins -- sit at 3-3 on the season and are coming off a 101-95 win over the defending champion Las Vegas Aces in which Plum finished with 38 points and nine assists against her former team.

Los Angeles next faces the Washington Mystics on Friday, the Connecticut Sun on Saturday and the Aces again on Tuesday.