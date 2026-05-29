Hammon calls out refs, 'tired' of Aces' free throw disparity

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ARLINGTON, Texas -- Aces coach Becky Hammon was displeased with her team's defensive performance Thursday night, when Las Vegas gave up 50 second-half points to the host Dallas Wings and squandered a double-digit lead in a 95-87 loss.

But as much as she slammed the Aces' defense, there was another matter that also bothered her.

"A'ja Wilson shoots one free throw. Chennedy Carter, zero, Jackie Young, zero," Hammon said. "I'm f---ing tired of that bulls---. I'm not saying they didn't earn their 22 down there. But when Awak Kuier shoots more free throws than A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young and Chennedy Carter all combined, that's a problem.

"We're not getting the same whistle. Give me my fine."

The Aces made 12 trips to the free throw line compared with 22 for the Wings, including four from Kuier, a fourth-year player who comes off the bench. Las Vegas was called for 15 fouls compared with 16 for Dallas.

On the season, the Aces are tied for last in the league in free throw attempts per game at 18.3, though the Wings are only slightly ahead of them at 19.1. Wilson averages 6.3 on her own, and no one else on the team averages more than 4.0.

Hammon has not shied from publicly criticizing officiating. Last postseason, she was one of several coaches who were fined for comments about the state of officiating league-wide.

Nonetheless Hammon was primarily frustrated Thursday with her team's effort on the defensive end and how the Aces stopped moving the ball offensively. Altogether that allowed the Wings to crawl back from a 13-point deficit in the second quarter to lead by as many as 12 in the fourth.

Wilson, a four-time league MVP, said she thought the Aces lost their physicality in the second half, allowing the game to slip away.

"It sucks when you lose on self-inflicted things," she said. "We know what we did wrong and we've got to come out and do better than that."

It was the second consecutive loss for the Aces (4-3), who in the game before gave up 101 points to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Said Hammon: "Until we want to play defense for 40 minutes, we'll just continue to take these lumps on the chin."