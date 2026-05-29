Paige Bueckers' WNBA debut jersey sells for record $64,720

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The jersey Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers wore throughout her WNBA debut on May 16, 2025 has sold via MeiGray, a photo-matching and authentication company that also has a marketplace, for $64,720, a record paid for a WNBA jersey.

The record paid for an item of women's sports memorabilia belongs to one of the two tennis rackets Billie Jean King used in her 1973 "Battle of the Sexes" match against Bobby Riggs, which sold for $125,000 at Bonhams in 2017. While that item wasn't photo-matched, the racket was donated to the Women's Sports Foundation directly from King in 1982, then purchased by the 2017 consigner in 1996.

The jersey Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers wore throughout her WNBA debut on May 16, 2025 has sold via MeiGray for $64,720, a record paid for a WNBA jersey. Courtesy of MeiGray

As such, the Bueckers debut jersey is believed to be the most expensive photo-matched item of women's sports memorabilia. The previous record belonged to a jersey A'ja Wilson wore in Games 1 and 2 of the 2025 WNBA Finals, which sold for $32,150 in November. (In the WNBA, MeiGray currently has partnerships to photo-match, authenticate and auction off memorabilia with the Wings, Las Vegas Aces and Golden State Valkyries.)

"We authenticated the jersey on-site, after the game, right off Paige's back, photo-matched it," says Barry Meisel, president of the MeiGray Group. "In six months, the record has doubled, which speaks to the rocket ship that is women's sports and the authenticated game-worn market for women's sports."

Since April 2024, two Sabrina Ionescu jerseys have also sold for $20,000 or more: Ionescu's jersey worn against Stephen Curry in the WNBA vs. NBA Three-Point Contest ($21,590 at Sotheby's in April 2024) and last month, a jersey photo-matched to the New York Liberty's 2025 Media Day, two preseason games, six regular season games and the 2025 WNBA Three-Point Contest ($20,875 at Goldin Auctions last month).

"We're seeing, across women's sports, an appetite for game-worn women's relics," Meisel said. "The interest is robust, it's growing, and it's not speculative anymore."