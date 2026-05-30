Sun sign Hailey Van Lith to developmental contract

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Point guard Hailey Van Lith has signed a development player contract with the Connecticut Sun, the team announced Saturday.

The move comes two days after Van Lith was waived by the Sun. Sources told ESPN that there were other opportunities available to Van Lith, but she felt staying in Connecticut was the best fit for her immediate development and long-term goals.

Under the new collective bargaining agreement, each team can sign two players with fewer than four years of service to a developmental roster spot. Anyone signed to this contract can play a maximum 12 games or, as the season footprint increases, 25% of the regular-season, whichever is greater.

The annual player development base salary is equal to $750 multiplied by the number of weeks in the regular season. Players will also receive an active game bonus.

Van Lith was first claimed on waivers by the Sun in early May after being waived by the Chicago Sky, which took her 11th overall in the 2025 draft. She averaged 8.1 points and 2.2 assists per game, making three starts for the 1-8 Sun.

In her rookie campaign, Van Lith averaged 3.5 points on 12.4 minutes for Chicago, but was limited to 29 games due to an ankle injury. In college, Van Lith was a standout at Louisville, LSU and TCU and achieved All-American and Big 12 Player of the Year honors.