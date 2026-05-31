Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon secures 150th victory

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SAN FRANCISCO -- Becky Hammon became the second-fastest coach in WNBA history to win 150 games as the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Golden State Valkyries 91-81 on Sunday.

Hammon achieved the landmark in 205 games, behind only Van Chancellor, who did it in 198 for the Houston Comets.

"What stands out the most to me is how much I enjoy the process," Hammon said. "We're a process kind of team. If you go through the right process, you get good results. The results will be there."

There was no greater evidence to Hammon on the importance of the process than the Aces' 2025 season, which ended in the team's latest WNBA championship. For the first two months of last season, the Aces were in and out of the playoff picture. They suffered a three-game losing streak and entered the All-Star break with a .500 record.

Las Vegas suffered a 53-point loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Aug. 2, which looked like an all-time low for the Aces. But it was actually a spark: They went on to win all their remaining regular-season games.

"She instills so much power and so much confidence in us," A'ja Wilson said. "I think that's one of the reasons why I will do whatever it takes to get her wins and to get her to be the one."

She continued: "I have been coached by some phenomenal women and men but when it comes to Becks, what sticks out to me is she gives us so much grace. It's to a point where I can't even be mad at times when I'm furious at myself. She is the first person to say, 'Don't worry about it.' She trusts you, and I trust her."

After leading by just two points at halftime against the Valkyries, the Aces started the third quarter on a 21-6 run and built up to a 24-point lead in the second half. Golden State trimmed its deficit to eight points in the fourth quarter but couldn't get closer. The Aces' 91 points is the most the Valkyries have allowed this season.

"We're still a work in progress," Hammon said. "Just like the wins don't get to carry over [from last season], the identity doesn't necessarily always carry over. You have to reestablish that every year.

"We're still in building mode."

Since arriving in Las Vegas in 2022, Hammon has led the Aces to three titles in four years, making her one of just four coaches to win three WNBA championships. She has a 10-2 record in the Finals.

"I get 150 [wins] with some of the greatest human beings to ever play. I love them. We're in this battle together and we fight for each other," she said. "You hear it time in and time out that a player would run through a wall for their coach, but this coach would run through a wall for them."