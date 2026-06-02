WNBA Power Rankings: Lynx new No. 1 as Commissioner's Cup tips

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It's Commissioner's Cup time in the WNBA. How much has the in-season championship indicated who will win the WNBA title, though?

History says not much. In five years of the Cup's existence, just one team has won both in the same season: Las Vegas in 2022. Our new No. 1 team in this week's Power Rankings, Minnesota, has competed in the Cup final twice, beating New York in 2024 and losing to Indiana in 2025. The Lynx made the 2024 WNBA Finals, falling to the Liberty, but lost in the semifinals to Phoenix last year.

A reminder of the rules and format of the Cup, which has evolved since its launch in 2021: Each team will play a set number of games in a condensed, two-week period to start June. With expansion this year, this means all the Eastern Conference teams will play six designated Cup games each, while Western Conference teams will play seven each. The top team from each conference will then meet for the trophy on June 30 -- as well as the $500,000 prize pool with a charitable component, to be distributed to the team's organization of choice. The team with the best winning percentage in Cup games (going to tiebreakers, if needed) will host the final.

Previous ranking: 2

Next seven days: vs. GS (June 4), vs. SEA (June 6)

The Lynx take over the top spot after a 3-0 week that started with a 96-81 win over Atlanta last Wednesday then continued with a 79-58 defeat of Chicago on Friday and a 111-77 clobbering of Phoenix in their opening Commissioner's Cup game on Monday. They signed center Teaira McCowan on Thursday to improve their inside game, especially on the boards; she has 10 rebounds in two games off the bench so far. Also of note: Courtney Williams had a season-high 25 points against the Dream, then topped that with 30 against the Mercury.

Previous ranking: 1

Next seven days: vs. CON (June 2), @ IND (June 4), vs. WAS (June 6)

The Dream fell 96-81 at Minnesota on Wednesday in a game in which the Lynx dominated during the first and third quarters. Atlanta had a much more consistent effort Friday at Portland, winning 86-66. Angel Reese led the Dream against the Fire in points (18), rebounds (12) and assists (five). She's also one of just four players in the WNBA currently averaging a double-double (13.1 PPG, 11.0 RPG).

Previous ranking: 4

Next seven days: @ LA (June 5)

The Wings are clicking well enough that they can win even when they're cold from the field, as was the case in the first Commissioner's Cup game of the season: a 79-56 victory over Seattle on Monday. The Wings made just 36% of their attempts from the field and only 20% from 3-point range, but still downed the Storm to extend their winning streak to three games for the first time since late August 2024. This streak includes Thursday's 95-87 victory over Las Vegas, in which forward Jessica Shepard recorded her second triple-double of the season (22 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists) while shooting 61.5% from the field. Shepard is tied with Angel Reese for the league lead in rebounding (11.0 RPG).

play 0:16 Jessica Shepard drains the shot

Previous ranking: 5

Next seven days: vs. GS (June 6), vs. SEA (June 8)

After a 95-87 loss at Dallas on Thursday, coach Becky Hammon was furious about the Wings' 22 free throw attempts compared to the Aces' 12 -- especially the fact that A'ja Wilson went to the line just once. Things seemed to turn around on Sunday at Golden State, though: Wilson was 6-of-7 from the line on the way to 28 points in the Aces' 91-81 win. Overall, the Aces were 17-of-21 from the line against the Valkyries, who were 15-of-17.

It's also worth noting Jackie Young's performance this past week. After scoreless games on May 17 and 23, she had posted on social media about playing "with a heavy heart," though she didn't specify what the issue was. All Hammon said was that Young had the team's full support. The Aces guard subsequently went on to post 15 points and seven assists against Dallas, and 23 points, nine assists and seven rebounds against Golden State.

Previous ranking: 6

Next seven days: vs. POR (June 2), @ MIN (June 4), @ LV (June 6)

The Valkyries won an intense 90-88 battle against Indiana on Thursday, behind a huge game from guard Veronica Burton (25 points, six rebounds, three assists, along with five of the team's 11 blocks). Gabby Williams and Janelle Salaun each had 19 points.

Unfortunately, Golden State then faced a Las Vegas team that was ticked off after two losses in a row. The Aces took out that frustration on the court in a 91-81 win Sunday. Burton was held to seven points, but Williams (20) and Salaun (16) kept Golden State in the game. The Valkyries get another chance at the Aces this week.

play 1:08 Golden State Valkyries vs. Las Vegas Aces - Game Highlights

Previous ranking: 8

Next seven days: @ GS (June 2), vs. PHO (June 5), @ LA (June 7)

How many thought the expansion Fire would finish the first month of the season with a winning record? Well, they did it after going 2-1 last week. After a 71-61 victory against Connecticut on Wednesday, they fell 86-66 to Atlanta on Friday, then bounced back to beat Indiana 100-84 on Saturday. Megan Gustafson had a season-high 22 points against the Fever and has scored in double figures in the past five games. Carla Leite, who averaged 7.2 PPG and 2.0 APG last season as a rookie at Golden State, is averaging 15.9 and 5.0 (both team highs) this season for Portland.

Previous ranking: 9

Next seven days: vs. TOR (June 3), vs. IND (June 6), @ CON (June 8)

Some good things happened for the Liberty last week: They played the slumping Mercury twice in New York, and Leonie Fiebich was activated. Marine Johannes had 21 points in the Liberty's first win (84-74) against Phoenix on Wednesday, halting New York's three-game losing streak. Then the Liberty beat Phoenix 75-68 on Friday, behind 16 points from another French guard, rookie Pauline Astier. With Sabrina Ionescu having played just one game so far because of a foot injury, Johannes and Astier have been very important for Chris DeMarco's group. Now, they have Fiebich, a starter last season, back as a late arrival from overseas. She had a combined 12 points in the two wins over Phoenix.

Previous ranking: 11

Next seven days: @ NY (June 3), vs. CHI (June 7)

Like the Fire, the expansion Tempo also finished the first month of their first WNBA season with a winning record. They went 2-0 last week, beating Chicago 111-104 behind forward Nyara Sabally's career-high 29 points Wednesday, then defeating Seattle 93-72 on Saturday as Marina Mabrey scored 18 points. Rookie guard Kiki Rice had a strong week, too, with a combined 31 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists and six steals.

play 1:55 Nyara Sabally's dominant 29-point performance helps Toronto beat Chicago

Previous ranking: 7

Next seven days: vs. LV (June 2), vs. DAL (June 5), vs. POR (June 7)

Kelsey Plum, the WNBA's leading scorer, missed the Sparks' past two games after suffering an ankle injury at practice on May 26. Los Angeles survived Washington on Friday, winning 92-87 behind a 21-point effort from guard Erica Wheeler, but felt Plum's absence while having to play again less than 24 hours later, losing 84-81 at Connecticut. Plum has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against Las Vegas; she scored 27 and 38 points in their two previous meetings with the Aces this season.

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Previous ranking: 12

Next seven days: vs. CHI (June 2), @ ATL (June 6), vs. IND (June 8)

Center Shakira Austin is having the best season of her five-year career in the league. She had double-doubles in both of Washington's games over the past week: 18 points and 13 rebounds in a 78-64 win over Seattle on Wednesday, then 25 and 10 in a 92-87 loss to Los Angeles on Friday. Austin is averaging 17.1 points and 8.7 rebounds.

Previous ranking: 3

Next seven days: vs. ATL (June 4), @ NY (June 6), @ WAS (June 8)

Following three consecutive wins, the Fever lost twice last week: 90-88 at Golden State on Thursday and 100-84 at Portland on Saturday. Indiana knows it must find alternate ways to defend, especially with how much opponents are trying to slow Caitlin Clark down on offense. The Fever also need to keep their circle tight to block out the constant outside noise. The spotlight on Clark never dims, which can be a real grind for star players and their teams.

play 1:08 Fire vs. Indiana Fever - Game Highlights

Previous ranking: 15

Next seven days: @ ATL (June 2), @ CHI (June 5), vs. NY (June 8)

The highs are few and far between for the Sun, but they got another on Saturday: an 84-81 win over Los Angeles that followed a 71-61 loss at Portland on Wednesday. Forward Aneesah Morrow has been the brightest spot of Connecticut's season: Like former LSU teammate Angel Reese, Morrow is averaging a double-double (12.0 PPG and 10.1 RPG), combining for 30 points and 27 rebounds in those past two games.

Previous ranking: 10

Next seven days: vs. PHO (June 3), @ MIN (June 6), @ LV (June 8)

Offensive production remains a big concern for the Storm, who went 0-3 over the past week; they made just 36.4% of their shots to average 64 points in losses to Washington, Toronto and Dallas. Their 40.1% shooting clip is the worst in the league, and their 76.4 points per game ranks 14th, ahead of only Connecticut (75.6).

Previous ranking: 13

Next seven days: @ WAS (June 2), vs. CON (June 5), @ TOR (June 7)

The Sky have lost four straight games since losing forward Rickea Jackson to a knee injury during a victory over Minnesota on May 17. They did score a season high in points on Wednesday, but still lost 111-104 to Toronto, then fell 79-58 to Minnesota on Friday. Some good news for Chicago: Guard Sydney Taylor, who played for UMass and Louisville before she went undrafted in 2024, has been an impactful addition. She had 27 points against the Tempo and is averaging 9.2 points in her first WNBA season.

Previous ranking: 14

Next seven days: @ SEA (June 3), @ POR (June 5)

Phoenix's losing streak has now reached six straight games. The Mercury lost at New York on Wednesday (84-74) and Friday (75-68), then were embarrassed by Minnesota in a 111-77 loss at home in their Commissioner's Cup opener on Monday. Kahleah Copper totaled 53 points between the three games while Monique Akoa Makani, a 2025 starter, made her season debut Wednesday.