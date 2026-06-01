Fever's Caitlin Clark, Stephanie White downplay sideline exchange

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Fever star Caitlin Clark and coach Stephanie White, addressing questions about their relationship following an animated discussion during Indiana's 100-84 loss to Portland on Saturday, insisted there are no issues between them.

Clark, speaking to reporters Monday, said they're just two competitive people who want to win, noting the team was in the midst of a lopsided loss Saturday that dropped it to 4-4.

"A lot of those things happen all the time, and I know there's a camera on me, and that's how it's going to be," Clark said. "But there's a lot of people out there in the media or on TV that they think they know a lot of things and they're just blatantly wrong about a lot of things."

White was addressing the team during a timeout with Clark sitting directly in front of her. White appeared to be making a point, jabbing her finger in the air in Clark's direction while continuing to speak. Clark outstretched her arms to the side before raising them, which looked to mimic a defensive-type position. The two-time All-Star later stood up, moved behind White and shook her head.

"I think what happened in that moment is I was challenging a player. It's coaching, it's what it is. And I don't often think it becomes an issue if you're watching it in men's sports most of the time." Fever coach Stephanie White

"It's just another example of what everybody, all of you, want to blow up and make something that is just lost and not in reality," Clark said. "When I got hurt at the Connecticut game last year, I bawled in Steph's arms. That's somebody I will ride for for the rest of my life. People that just sit on their phones all day, they don't see those moments."

White flat-out said the incident is not a story. According to her, social media -- and a desire to drive online readership -- has blown things out of proportion. These types of situations happen in every sport and in all walks of life, White insisted, adding that both are emotional people who want the best for each other and the team.

"I think what happened in that moment is I was challenging a player," White said. "It's coaching, it's what it is. And I don't often think it becomes an issue if you're watching it in men's sports most of the time.

"We're both competitive, we're both stubborn. We're more alike than different and hopefully we continue to bring the best out of each other."

The Fever, considered championship contenders heading into the season, have been under scrutiny because of a slow start. They are the highest-scoring team in the league (91.8) and Clark's 20.1 points per game is a career high.

However, the team ranks second from last in scoring defense (89.0), trailing only the Los Angeles Sparks (93.4). Clark's defense has become a topic of discussion as teams have begun to attack her in isolation. In the last four games, she has defended 34 isolations, the most by any player over a four-game span in the past three seasons, according to GeniusIQ.

Riding a two-game losing streak, the Fever host second-place Atlanta (5-2) on Thursday as both teams begin Commissioner's Cup play.

"I'm not perfect and I know I'm not perfect," Clark said. "Right now, we're playing like (the) .500 team that we are, and I have to look myself in the mirror and find ways that I can make this team better."

White added, "No. 1, she's going to continue to grow in that area, and No. 2, collectively, it's about team defense."