Tempo rookie Rice sidelined with Grade 2 left ankle sprain

Toronto Tempo rookie guard Kiki Rice has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain, the team announced Thursday.

There is no immediate timetable for Rice's return, but the Tempo said she will be reevaluated in the "coming days."

Rice, the No. 6 pick in the 2026 WNBA draft, suffered the injury with 1:35 remaining in Tuesday night's loss to the New York Liberty. She landed awkwardly on her left ankle after she drove to the basket and was blocked by New York's Jonquel Jones. Rice remained on the floor for several minutes in apparent pain. She was helped up and limped off the court with assistance.

Rice was seen using crutches after the game, according to multiple reports. She later underwent imaging that revealed the sprain.

"She's a tough kid, but yeah, it's unfortunate," Tempo head coach Sandy Brondello said after the game.

Rice has started seven of Toronto's 10 games in the franchise's inaugural season and is averaging 12.7 points on 53% shooting, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and one steal. Among rookies, she is the second-leading scorer, trailing only Minnesota's Olivia Miles, and the fifth-leading rebounder. Rice is also averaging the third-most minutes among rookies.

Before being drafted in April, Rice was a standout on UCLA's championship team.