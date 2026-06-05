Sparks' Kelsey Plum listed as probable after missing 3 games

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Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum is listed as probable to make her return Friday from a right ankle sprain that has sidelined her for the past three games.

Sparks coach Lynne Roberts told reporters that Plum, who injured the ankle in practice May 26, "looks great" and was a full-go in practice Thursday.

"I think [she'll be ready]," Roberts said about Friday's home game against the Dallas Wings (6-3).

"Hopefully she can play."

In her second season with the Sparks, Plum, a four-time WNBA All-Star, remains their offensive engine. Prior to the injury, she led the WNBA with 26.8 points per game through six games. She has been highly efficient, shooting 58.9% from the field and 48.8% from the 3-point arc.

Plum said she didn't travel on the recent two-game road trip -- losses to the Washington Mystics and Connecticut Sun -- so she could throw "the kitchen sink" at her rehab and try to get back onto the floor as quickly as possible.

"I have been just rehabbing like a maniac, sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber, red-lighting my way back," Plum told reporters at practice. "But I think it's a blessing in disguise. I think, ultimately, it's going to be a great thing for our team. People get an opportunity to figure out a little bit more of coach's system, get a little bit more reps and more responsibility and more feel.

"I'm just going to insert myself back and do whatever the team needs. I just want to win."

The Sparks, who are looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, are 4-5 after going 1-2 without Plum.