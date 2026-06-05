Fever's Clark vomits at half, recovers to score 17 vs. Dream

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INDIANAPOLIS -- Just about the only thing that went wrong for the Indiana Fever on Thursday night was Caitlin Clark vomiting at halftime.

Bouncing back from a two-game losing streak, the Fever had their best defensive performance of the season in an 83-71 victory over the Atlanta Dream.

Clark turned the hallway corner for her postgame media session with a white towel draped over her shoulders as she held it across her mouth. The Fever star's voice sounded gravelly as she told reporters she was a little ill at halftime. That, however, didn't stop her from playing on and finishing with 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

"I haven't puked that much in a really long time," Clark said. "But then I felt fine. I felt light. So, I was running around feeling good in the second half, but [I] feel OK. Obviously, I'm losing my voice a little bit. But I'll be good."

At the end of a six-day stretch filled with drama, from a heated sideline exchange between Clark and coach Stephanie White to a team meeting to discuss recent troubles, the Fever (5-4) had their best win of the season, leading to what felt like a teamwide exhale of relief.

It was also the fewest points the Fever have allowed this season after they entered the day 13th in the league in defensive scoring at 89.0 points per game. The Dream, who were held to 29 first-half points, had their lowest-scoring game of the season.

"I liked our activity level," White said. "Figuratively, of course, we hit first. We were the aggressor. We were active. We were anticipating. They felt us; they felt our energy. Our grit and our toughness was as good as it's been all year long."

On Monday, a day after a 100-84 loss to the Portland Fire that marked the low point of their season so far, the Fever had a heart-to-heart in what proved to be a productive team meeting free of intrasquad bickering. The session was used to identify shortcomings and deal head-on with other lingering issues.

Caitlin Clark's eventful week continued Thursday night when she had 17 points and eight assists for the Fever despite vomiting at halftime. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire

"I think it speaks to our culture," said Kelsey Mitchell, who scored 25 points on Thursday night and surpassed 5,000 career points. "Over the last couple of days ... our energy shifted as a group. I think that our culture constantly made changes. When you have hard conversations as a group, you pour into one another. You get days like this because you actually poured in. We did the work the right way.

"Talent gets us there, but team camaraderie and just being honest about where we are as a group keeps us there."

The matchup was the opener to Commissioner's Cup play for Indiana. Atlanta was already 1-0 in Cup play with a 91-75 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.

The Fever are the reigning Cup champions and knocked the Dream out of the 2025 playoffs in the first round.

So, there was plenty of juice inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse for a game that featured two of the league's biggest names in Clark and Dream center Angel Reese, who was booed from the start of pregame introductions.

"Any small little championship, we want to have and we want to take," Reese told ESPN at shootaround. "All of us are competitors and ... all of us want to win as many games and as many things that we can get. Atlanta hasn't won a Commissioner's Cup championship before, so we want to do that."

Nothing went well for the Dream on the offensive end as they shot a season-low 34.3% and were 6-for-21 from behind the arc. Three-time All-Star Rhyne Howard (eight points) and Eastern Conference Player of the Month Allisha Gray (13) were both held to season lows in points.

Aliyah Boston finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for the Fever.