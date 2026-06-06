Sabrina Ionescu ruled out vs. Fever as back soreness flares up

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NEW YORK -- Sabrina Ionescu will miss the Liberty's game against the Fever on Saturday night because of back soreness.

The star guard practiced Friday, marking the first time this season that New York had all of its players in training. She felt some soreness in her back after practice, Liberty coach Chris DeMarco said.

Ionescu talked after practice Friday and said it was "getting better, day-by-day."

She was hoping to play Saturday but wasn't sure if she would be able to.

"See how I feel, taking every day in stride and see how it responds to what I do," Ionescu said. "It is what it is. I haven't really tried to think too much into it. It's still early. Want to be out there competing. It's part of sports. Deal with it as it comes."

The injury has sidelined Ionescu for the past few games after a preseason ankle injury caused her to miss the first five contests.

"She wants to be out there, and she's trying her best and she's getting better," DeMarco said at shootaround Saturday morning. "Hopefully we'll have her on a road trip."

Ionescu played in one game this season -- May 24 against the Dallas Wings, where her back first started hurting.

"After the game I played in, it was pretty evident that I needed to get the treatment," she said. "Take some time to make sure it feels good."

Rookie guard Pauline Astier has started in Ionescu's place and is averaging 11.8 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

New York (6-4) is finishing off a seven-game homestand against Indiana (5-4).