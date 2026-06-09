WNBA Power Rankings: The Wings are good again

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A year ago on this date, the Dallas Wings were 1-9. They would not get to double-digit victories until the last day of the season, Sept. 11, when they finished 10-34. After trudging through that victory desert, 2026 has been like an oasis.

The Wings are 7-3, have won four in a row -- their longest victory streak since five straight in July 2023 -- and are now No. 2 in this week's power rankings, ahead of facing top-ranked Minnesota on Tuesday in Minneapolis. It's the start of a busy stretch, of five games in nine days in Commissioner's Cup play.

The Wings haven't ever played in the Cup final; the Lynx won it in 2024 and were runners-up last year. Still, a lot is on the line Tuesday, regarding Cup standings.

Just to be in this position is a breath of fresh air for Dallas fans, who've seen a splendid sophomore season from Paige Bueckers (18.3 PPG, 6.2 APG), a career-best showing from Jessica Shepard (13.5 PPG, 11.4 RPG) and good progress from No. 1 draft pick Azzi Fudd (12.0 PPG, 41.7 3FG %).

"If we continue to share [the ball] and get good shots, the offensive outcome is going to be there," Wings coach Jose Fernandez said after Friday's 104-96 win at Los Angeles. "But we've got to continue to work defensively on our connectivity."

Previous ranking: 1

Next seven days: vs. DAL (June 9), @ LV (June 13), vs. POR (June 15)

The Lynx are in the No. 1 spot for the second week in a row after going 2-0. Rookie guard Olivia Miles had 28 points and seven assists to lead the way in Thursday's 87-84 win over Golden State. Then Natasha Howard's 27 points on 12-of-16 shooting propelled the Lynx over Seattle 88-68 on Saturday. Minnesota is currently on a seven-game winning streak.

Previous ranking: 3

Next seven days: @ MIN (June 9), vs. PHO (June 11), @ POR (June 13), vs. LV (June 15)

After a four-game shooting slump in which she was 8-of-48 from the field (16.7%), guard Arike Ogunbowale broke out of it in Dallas' 104-96 win over Los Angeles on Friday. She had a season-high 30 points on 10-of-21 shooting, going 6-of-11 from 3-point range. Bueckers had a career-high 14 assists, and Shepard 22 points, 15 rebounds and five assists against the Sparks.

Previous ranking: 4

Next seven days: @ POR (June 11), vs. MIN (June 13), @ DAL (June 15)

The Aces went 3-0 over the past week with wins over Los Angeles (79-69), Golden State (84-79) and Seattle (101-91). They now have their second four-game winning streak of the season. Center A'ja Wilson averaged 29.0 points and 13.7 rebounds while guard Jackie Young averaged 24.0 points and 6.7 assists in the three games. Wilson passed the 6,000-point mark in Monday's win over the Storm, becoming the fastest WNBA player to do so (278 games). She nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 34 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

play 0:18 A'ja Wilson hits the basket

Previous ranking: 7

Next seven days: @ ATL (June 11), vs. WAS (June 14)

After a string of three straight losses in late May, the Liberty have found their groove, recording their fifth victory in a row with their 89-80 win over Connecticut on Monday. Over the past week, they also defeated Toronto (97-82) and Indiana (83-75), with forward Breanna Stewart totaling 77 points, 26 rebounds and nine assists in the three wins. New York has turned things around without injured guard Sabrina Ionescu, who has played in only one game (May 24). Center Jonquel Jones didn't play Monday due to illness but was was honored by the Sun for her six years with the organization, including her MVP season in 2021.

Previous ranking: 2

Next seven days: @ CHI (June 9), vs. NY (June 11), @ TOR (June 14)

Atlanta is allowing the second-fewest points per game in the league at 79.3, behind only Minnesota at 78.4. The Dream went 2-1 over the past week with their 83-71 loss at Indiana coming with their lowest point total of the season. Just two days later, they hit the century mark for the first time this season in a 109-77 win over Washington, capping a week that started with another home victory against Connecticut. Forward Angel Reese had double-doubles in all three games, including a season-high 17 rebounds to go with 18 points against the Mystics.

Previous ranking: 5

Next seven days: vs. PHO (June 9), @ SEA (June 12), vs. LA (June 15)

The Valkyries went 1-2 over the last week but have positives to take from each loss. After beating Portland 95-77 last Tuesday, they lost 87-84 at Minnesota on Thursday then 84-79 at Las Vegas on Saturday, falling just a play or two short of beating two of the league's top squads on the road. Gabby Williams also had a career-high 27 points against the Aces. The Valkyries now play seven of their next nine games at home.

Previous ranking: 8

Next seven days: vs. CON (June 10), @ WAS (June 12), vs. ATL (June 14)

Guards Brittney Sykes and Marina Mabrey continue to be the heart and soul of the Tempo in the team's first season. Toronto went 1-1 last week, falling 97-82 at New York on Wednesday, then beating Chicago 85-68 Sunday. Sykes had a combed 42 points and 12 rebounds, while Mabrey had 26 points and 10 assists. Forward Nyara Sabally is having the best of her four seasons in the league, averaging 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds.

Previous ranking: 11

Next seven days: vs. CHI (June 11), @ CON (June 13)

The Fever answered their two straight losses to end May with a 2-1 week to start June. Guard Kelsey Mitchell had a combined 46 points in an 83-71 win over Atlanta on Thursday and an 83-75 loss at New York on Saturday. Then on Monday, the Fever let a 17-point lead over Washington get away before Caitlin Clark had the last word: a 31-foot 3-point shot with 1.2 seconds left as Indiana won 78-76. Clark, who had 19 points and five assists against the Mystics, also hit a late 3 against them on May 15 to send that game to overtime. The Fever lost the first meeting 104-102 before getting revenge Monday.

play 0:18 Caitlin Clark splashes logo 3 to win it for Fever

Previous ranking: 9

Next seven days: @ SEA (June 10), @ PHO (June 13), @ GS (June 15)

WNBA leading scorer Kelsey Plum (25.5 PPG) made her return after missing three games with an ankle injury. The guard posted 27 points and six assists in a 104-96 loss to Dallas on Friday, then 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists in an 89-72 victory over Portland on Sunday. Forward Nneka Ogwumike had a season-high 17 rebounds in the win over the Fire.

Previous ranking: 15

Next seven days: @ GS (June 9), @ DAL (June 11), vs. LA (June 13)

Good news for the Mercury: They broke their six-game losing streak with a 72-68 win at Seattle last Wednesday, led by center Natasha Mack's 16 points and 10 rebounds. They won again at Portland on Friday, 78-72, despite stars Alyssa Thomas (calf) and Kahleah Copper (hip) being out with injuries. Forward DeWanna Bonner had 19 points while Mack added 16. Could these results indicate a turnaround in the Mercury's season?

Previous ranking: 10

Next seven days: vs. TOR (June 12), @ NY (June 14)

The Mystics started the past week with a 90-72 win Tuesday over Chicago before two frustrating defeats. First they struggled Saturday in a 109-77 loss to Atlanta, their biggest of the season. Coach Sydney Johnson was ejected from that game and escorted from the court after he argued with the officials. Then on Monday, they rallied from down 17 to Indiana, but lost 78-76 on Clark's last-second 3-pointer. They also are concerned about starting forward Kiki Iriafen, who entered Monday averaging 16.0 points and 9.7 rebounds. She played just eight minutes against the Fever, exiting early in the second quarter after injuring her ankle.

Previous ranking: 6

Next seven days: vs. LV (June 11), vs. DAL (June 13), @ MIN (June 15)

It was a rough week for the Fire. After going 6-4 in May, they are 0-3 and haven't looked good on offense so far in June. They lost 95-77 at Golden State on Tuesday, 78-72 at home to Phoenix on Friday, then 89-72 at Los Angeles on Sunday. The loss to the Mercury really stung, considering Phoenix was without two starters due to injuries. The Fire will look to regroup but have three of the WNBA's top teams up next.

Previous ranking: 14

Next seven days: vs. ATL (June 9), @ IND (June 11)

The Sky have lost six of their last seven, two of those over the past week. They fell 90-72 at Washington last Tuesday then 85-68 at Toronto on Sunday with an 85-80 home win over Connecticut in between. Veteran guard Skylar Diggins is not happy with the way Chicago is playing, saying after the loss to the Tempo that the Sky lack heart and their effort must improve.

Previous ranking: 13

Next seven days: vs. LA (June 10), vs. GS (June 12)

It's been a tough season for the Storm, who have lost six in a row, but there was some good news this past week as center Dominique Malonga -- the No. 2 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft -- returned after being out since mid-May in concussion protocol. She didn't play in the Storm's 72-68 loss to Phoenix last Wednesday but had seven points in the 88-68 defeat to Minnesota on Saturday. Malonga looked back to her normal self with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting in Monday's 101-91 loss to Las Vegas. The Storm hope to welcome back another top post player, Ezi Magbegor (foot), soon.

Previous ranking: 12

Next seven days: @ TOR (June 10), vs. IND (June 13)

The Sun went 0-3 this past week -- falling to Atlanta (91-75), Chicago (85-80) and New York (89-80) -- to drop back to the last spot in the Power Rankings. Forward Aneesah Morrow had a combined 28 points and 30 rebounds against the Dream and Sky but missed the game against the Liberty with a left leg strain.