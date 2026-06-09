A'ja Wilson becomes fastest in WNBA to reach 6,000 points

Open Extended Reactions

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson became the fastest WNBA player to reach 6,000 career points Monday in a 101-91 victory over the Seattle Storm. Wilson hit the milestone in her 278th career game and is now at 6,004 points.

Former Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi, who retired after the 2024 season and is the league's all-time leading scorer at 10,646 points, reached 6,000 in 291 games. New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart got to that mark in 293 games and currently sits at 6,231 points in her 10th WNBA season. All three were No. 1 picks: Taurasi in 2004, Stewart in 2016 and Wilson in 2018.

Monday, Wilson had 34 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists and 3 blocks as the Aces moved to 8-3 and won their fourth game in a row.

"I'm just grateful to be able to do what I do with the people I love," said Wilson, 29, who is in her ninth season with the Aces. "I've seen so many different defenses, different schemes. Yet we still show up every single day, ready to work and ready to be great. I'm just truly grateful for every teammate I've come in contact with that has played alongside me for this 6,000."

Becky Hammon, the Aces' coach since the 2022 season, said that Wilson's ability to add so much versatility to her scoring repertoire has made her very difficult to defend.

"When I first got here, she's just kind of this low post [presence], maybe elbow player now and then," Hammon said. "And just the ability to move her around, so the defense is constantly having to adjust where they're bringing congestion, where their double comes from. We're trying to put her in spots where she can see it clearly.

"The game is really slowed down for her. There's just really not any offensive area that she can't do. She can put the ball on the floor, get to her [mid-range], put her back to the basket, step out and shoot 3's, shoot free throws. The expansion of her offensive floor game has made her virtually unguardable."