Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky: How to watch the WNBA on ESPN

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Two-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese will lead her new team, the Atlanta Dream (7-3), against her old team, the Chicago Sky (4-7), on Tuesday at Chicago's Wintrust Arena. Reese, who was the seventh overall pick of the Sky in the 2024 WNBA draft, will return to Chicago for the first time in regular-season play since being traded to Atlanta in April for two first-round picks.

Here are key facts about the WNBA matchup:

When is the game?

The Sky will host the Dream on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage begins with "WNBA Countdown" at 6:30 p.m.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action on ESPN, in the ESPN App and in the WNBA streaming hub.

What's at stake?

The two Eastern Conference foes will face off in hopes of staying alive in the hunt for the WNBA Commissioner's Cup trophy and the $500,000 prize pool for the winning team of the WNBA's in-season tournament.

Key stat

Reese is the only player in WNBA history to average at least 12 rebounds per game in a season, which she did for the Sky in 2024 and 2025. The 6-foot-4 forward enters Tuesday's clash averaging 13.3 points and a league-leading 11.7 rebounds this season.

How can fans access more WNBA coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN WNBA hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, stats, schedules, standings and more.