Dream's Reese outduels Cardoso, prevails in Chicago return

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CHICAGO -- The Chicago Sky envisioned a future built on size in 2024 when they drafted 6-foot-7 Kamilla Cardoso with the No. 3 pick and traded up to get 6-4 Angel Reese at No. 7. But there the two centers were on the same court Tuesday night, wearing different jerseys in a regular-season WNBA game for the first time.

Reese made her return to Wintrust Arena after being traded to the Atlanta Dream during the offseason and outdueled her former teammate in an environment that still had plenty of love for the two-time All-Star. The Dream pulled away from the Sky in the fourth quarter for an 82-75 victory as Reese jump-started a final push.

With several jerseys and shirts in the building with Reese's name on the back, she was mobbed by autograph and picture seekers after the game as a row of girls rushed to get her attention.

"I have a lot of love for Chicago because I did have a great time here," Reese said.

Reese finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds, becoming the first player in franchise history to post consecutive games of 17 rebounds. She even hit her second 3-pointer of the season.

Cardoso excelled in the first half with 11 points but finished with 13 to go with two rebounds and five assists. She surpassed 1,000 career points.

Both had their moments. Early in the fourth quarter, Reese caught the ball on a roll to the rim and Cardoso slid over for a block, leaving Reese sprawling. Cardoso watched as Reese fell to the court and gave a little smirk after walking away.

"She's got mobility and she's got size and she's got the IQ to be able to be a real force on the defensive end," Sky coach Tyler Marsh said of Cardoso. "When she's great defensively, we're a lot better defensive team."

Angel Reese, right, had 17 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Dream past Kamilla Cardoso and the Sky in Reese's return to Chicago. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Reese rolled to the rim again with 2:30 left in a one-point game, saw Cardoso slide over and deftly dropped a soft pass to Naz Hillmon for a layup. The sequence began with an offensive rebound by Reese, and the layup started a 9-0 run that put away the game.

"I'm just finding my flow, finding where I fit in," Reese said. "The team makes it easy for me, because [there's] so much talent around me. ... So, shoutout to my teammates.

"I'm actually proud of Kamilla. I think Kamilla did a great job, especially from the start of the game."

Much has been made of Reese extending her game beyond the 3-point line at the urging of coach Karl Smesko. She has been actively working on it during practices, but she began the day just 1-for-11 from deep this season. Reese's second 3-pointer of the season came from the right wing in the second quarter, which she celebrated by flashing three fingers as she headed back on defense.

"She's getting more and more confident," Hillmon said. "Honestly, I see myself in her. It is different when that's not something that you're used to. But your coaches and your teammates are asking you to do it -- not even ask you, telling you to do it, shoot the ball."

Said Smesko: "Just getting comfortable to do it in a game environment is a big step."

The Sky (4-8) have dropped seven of eight games but led 58-57 after three quarters. Natasha Cloud posted a game-high 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. Skylar Diggins chipped in 13 points and five assists.

Every starter for the Dream (8-3) scored between 14 and 17 points, and the team outrebounded the Sky 36-25. Reese has five straight double-doubles.

"It's really remarkable to watch," Marsh said of Reese. "She's showing continuous improvement each year in her game, no matter what aspect of it is. You saw a lot of the playmaking progress last year, and now you're seeing some of the shotmaking.

"She's in a really, really good situation for her to continue to thrive, and to compete for a championship."