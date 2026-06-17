Wetzel: Caitlin Clark's shoe is here. What took Nike so long?

Open Extended Reactions

Nike released the first images of Caitlin Clark's signature shoe, the Caitlin 1, on Wednesday. It features a sharp blue color scheme with "new performance technology designed to reduce drag and enhance movement efficiency."

The shoes and accompanying 18-piece apparel line will go on sale Oct. 1, but could be first worn by Clark as soon as Thursday's Indiana Fever game.

It marks the start of a major product and promotional push around the third-year WNBA star -- designed to spur sales and invigorate Nike while elevating Clark to even greater heights.

"What excites me most is what this can mean for the next generation," Clark said in a statement. "If it inspires even one kid to work harder or fall in love with the game, that's what makes it special."

This is expected to be successful. Still, one question persists.

What the heck took so long?

Nike first signed Clark to a name, image and likeness deal in October 2023 -- before her junior season at the University of Iowa. The two agreed to a fresh eight-year, $28 million contract in April 2024, as Clark entered the WNBA.

For more than 3½ years, though, Nike has mostly kept Clark on the shelf, even as she developed into one of the most popular and marketable athletes in the country.

There was just a single, national standalone Nike commercial -- her "From Anywhere" campaign -- and no signature shoes or apparel, apart from a few T-shirts and pullovers. Branding efforts were minimal, with relatively few promotional efforts or in-store signage to pair Clark to the swoosh. She even received sparse treatment on both the Nike and Nike Basketball social media accounts -- prior to the shoe release, just three posts in 2026, two on X and another on TikTok of a January visit to Nike headquarters.

This from a company that built itself by relentlessly marketing star athletes -- especially in basketball.

"It is one of the biggest failures I've ever seen," says Sonny Vaccaro, the now 86-year-old retired longtime sneaker executive who most famously signed Michael Jordan to Nike in 1984, setting the company's strategy for building off the megastars the public knows by one name -- Kobe, LeBron, Serena, Tiger, Ronaldo, and so on.

"She was bigger [than Jordan] in some ways because she was a known commodity when she entered the WNBA," Vaccaro says of Clark. "The public had grabbed onto her like no one else. She is more than just a basketball player. It makes no sense."

It made even less sense considering the extended and significant struggle of Nike, whose stock is down over 70% since 2021, a loss of about $200 billion in valuation. Its price is off nearly 50% since Nike first signed Clark, trading at a price available way back in 2014.

While Nike remains the world's largest athletic apparel company, revenue fell $5.1 billion, or nearly 10%, in fiscal year 2025. (No. 2 Adidas was up 13.3%.) The company has laid off about 2,000 employees since January alone.

Nike declined comment to ESPN on its relative non-use of Clark, and is instead focused on what is to come. Better late, perhaps, than never.

If it feels like Clark is everywhere these days -- and not just filling arenas or drawing oversized television audiences -- it's because she is.

There are the national commercials for State Farm, Xfinity and Gatorade, not to mention targeted spots for Eli Lilly and Hy-Vey. In May she did everything from serve as the grand marshal of the Indy 500 to walk out with Morgan Wallen for a concert. Every time she plays, social media spins with highlights.

On retail shelves, she's moving, among other things, CC-branded towels and water bottles for Gatorade, trading cards and memorabilia for Panini America, flip-straw tumblers for Stanley and a line of signature balls for Wilson Sporting Goods, which calls the Clark launch its most successful in basketball "since Michael Jordan."

It's what makes the lack of Nike efforts such a strange, if revealing, development.

The Caitlin 1 will reach consumers nearly four years, and five competitive seasons, after she first partnered with Nike. Even as its stock cratered, the company mostly ignored someone who proved capable of pitching everything from boat insurance to grocery stores.

To be clear, Nike's problems are far greater than how it leverages one signature athlete, but the lack of focus, urgency and leadership that have allowed it are seemingly indicative of Wall Street's concerns.

Analysts point to the disastrous, post-Covid shift to direct-to-consumer sales that ceded important retail space; a general lack of innovation in product design; and increased competition from upstarts On and Hoka, not to mention legacy brands Asics and New Balance. There are also headwinds in the important -- and once Nike-dominant -- Chinese market from domestic companies Anta Sports and Li-Ning (which just signed a huge deal with Steph Curry).

In a research note last month, Jay Sole, an industry analyst for UBS, offered an additional challenge: The NBA isn't producing stars like it used to.

"Nike has long relied on basketball stars such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James ... to remind global consumers 'Nike is the best,'" Sole wrote.

"If I ask investors to name a NBA star under 35, they have a hard time. These are casual observers who may check out a game here or there ... a lot of them don't know Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They don't know Tyrese Haliburton."

They almost assuredly know Caitlin Clark, though.

"It matters because young athletes emulate greatness," Bank of America analyst Lorraine Hutchinson said. "People see Serena Williams or Michael Jordan wearing Nike, and they want to feel connected to that."

That emotional connection -- what BMO Capital Markets analyst Simeon Siegel calls "mindshare" -- can be just as important as market share. It's one reason why Nike's biggest sellers today are often established products: Jordans, Kobes, Air Force 1s.

"People kept buying Nike," Siegel said. "But what were they buying? Mostly retros."

Sole agrees, noting, "Having a global superstar reminds people that the best athletes in the world wear Nike. It reminds people that the coolest athletes in the world wear Nike. It also can tell an innovation story since whatever shoe they are giving that player probably has something new or different or better than before."

So what happened? Nike isn't saying, or isn't even sure. Clark's agent did not return requests for comment. Speaking to former and current employees at the company yields a variety of theories -- from typical business failures to internal politics.

Start with this: Nike recognizes Clark's popularity. The company is paying her millions, she was part of an ensemble of athletes in a Super Bowl commercial and the company unveiled a brand logo for her on Christmas of 2025.

It also released a Caitlin Clark "colorway" scheme in 2025 -- "light armory blue, white, and Baltic blue" -- on a Kobe 6 Pronto, which quickly became the most worn model by NBA players in game action during the 2025-26 season, per KixStats.com, which tracks such things. Nike sources, however, told ESPN the organization got complacent in recent years. CEO Elliott Hill has launched a "Win Now" strategy to streamline decision-making in an effort to turn the company around.

Part of the indecisiveness, some critics say, involves activating the investments in women's sports.

They point to the 2003 release of LeBron James' signature shoe by Christmas of his rookie season, just seven months after they won a bidding war for the high schooler. Or the fact that Nike and its Jordan Brand have eight NBA signature shoes but just two in the WNBA.

Some of the NBA players are or have been All-Stars -- Devin Booker for instance, or an upcoming shoe for Cade Cunningham -- but they lack Clark's army of devoted fans. Why wasn't more urgency put into Clark?

Nike has even had significant success selling the signature shoes of WNBA players, most notably Sabrina Ionescu, not just to women, but to men as well. During its 2023 rollout, the Sabrina 1 was heralded as neither a men's nor women's shoe but "just basketball."

In hindsight, Nike should have pounced after Clark created a national sensation during the 2022-23 college season, when she was a junior. Nearly 10 million people watched the national title game she played in.

Had they started planning for a major campaign and signature shoe for her inevitable move to the WNBA, they could have cashed in for the start of her rookie season like other companies did.

One additional theory for the delay was a push inside the company to first release a signature shoe from a more accomplished veteran -- A'ja Wilson, a four-time WNBA MVP, three-time champion and the best player on Team USA's Olympic gold medal team at the Paris Olympics.

Then there is the matter of race, which often hangs over WNBA discussions. The league is about two-thirds Black, but until the release of Wilson's A'One (and, this year, the A'Two), Nike hadn't had a signature shoe for a Black WNBA player since 2002, the final model for Sheryl Swoopes. More recently, it had invested in white players such as Ionescu, Elena Delle Donne and Diana Taurasi.

How much that factored into the decision to delay going all-in on Clark is unclear. Either way, Nike didn't have to make this an either-or proposition.

The men's side is crowded with stars, after all, not to mention still predominantly pushing Kobes and Jordans. TV commercials, promotional efforts and even social media for Clark also could have been rolled out swiftly at both low cost and low risk. This was a fumble, a massive one.

"The demand when we signed her was insatiable," said David Picioski, head of marketing, team sports at Wilson Sporting Goods. "Everyone wanted to get their hands on something Caitlin Clark or watch anything Caitlin Clark. And that has persisted."

Nike let that moment pass, even as its business collapsed.

Now it's full steam ahead, a summer of promoting Clark in the lead-up to an important shoe and apparel line release.

It won't do much for the battered investors or laid-off employees of the past half-decade, but Nike is, at last, getting out of its own way and into the Caitlin Clark business.