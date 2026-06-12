Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark first WNBA teammates with 30-point double-doubles

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INDIANAPOLIS -- Aliyah Boston had 34 points and 12 rebounds and Caitlin Clark added 32 points and 10 assists to become the the first pair of teammates in WNBA history to have 30-point double-doubles in the same game, leading the Indiana Fever past the Chicago Sky 114-106 in overtime Thursday night.

Indiana had its lead trimmed to 96-93 with 18.9 seconds left in regulation before Clark made two free throws for a five-point lead. But the Fever turned it over on an inbounds pass with 5.1 seconds left and Skylar Diggins tied it at 98 on a long 3-pointer.

Boston made a jumper from the free-throw line to give the Fever a 106-101 lead in overtime and Kelsey Mitchell added a fast-break layup on their next possession for a seven-point lead.

Sydney Taylor pulled Chicago within 109-106 with 24.1 seconds left in overtime, but Boston sealed it with two free throws.

Chicago was 1 for 8 from the field in overtime.

Mitchell finished 19 points and Lexie Hull scored 11 for Indiana (7-5). The Fever made their first 23 free-throw attempts before their first miss with 46 seconds left in overtime. Clark went 15 of 15 from the line.

Taylor led Chicago (4-9) with 30 points and Diggins added 21. Jacy Sheldon, Azura Stevens and Kamilla Cardoso each scored 10. Taylor made nine of her first 10 shots, including all three 3-pointers, through three quarters. Cardoso fouled out with 3:40 remaining in regulation.

Indiana led by as many as 19 points in the first half, but Chicago closed on a 14-2 run to get within 46-40 at halftime. Then, the Sky began the third quarter on a 16-7 run to take their first lead, 54-53, since it was 7-6.