WNBA Power Rankings: Liberty are back on top

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The New York Liberty opened the season at No. 1 in ESPN's Power Rankings. They then hit their first three-game home losing streak in four years, dropping to No. 9 by Week 3 -- but they have been climbing ever since, regaining the top spot.

With the basketball spotlight currently on the Big Apple thanks to the New York Knicks winning their first NBA title since the year Rebecca Lobo was born (1973), let's look at the team Lobo helped launch into the WNBA. The Liberty, one of eight original franchises for the league, won its first championship in 2024. That core is still in place and now on a seven-game winning streak that takes them to No. 1, with Las Vegas and Minnesota having picked up losses in the past few days.

"We still have a lot of areas where we can grow as a team," center Jonquel Jones said Sunday after an 86-64 victory over the Washington Mystics. "But I think we're doing a really good job of just focusing on who our next opponent is."

New York's home loss streak began with Golden State (May 21), followed by Dallas (May 24) and Portland (May 25).

The turnaround began on May 27 against Phoenix, when forward Leonie Fiebich -- who had been playing overseas -- returned for her WNBA season debut, and guard/forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton returned to action after missing the previous three games (personal reasons). In that game, the Liberty went on a 23-0 run in the third quarter to take control for the 84-74 victory.

They've seen also seen the returns of forward Satou Sabally (cyst, illness) and, most recently, guard Sabrina Ionescu (ankle, back), who played just her second game of season Sunday to help clinch New York's third appearance in the Commissioner's Cup final (June 30).

"Now we're feeling a little bit more complete as far as having our full roster today," forward Breanna Stewart said after getting 14 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high seven blocks against the Mystics on Sunday. "Knowing that now, we're starting to build. At the beginning of the season we were trying to kind of work through some things ... now this is like our Day 1."

Previous ranking: 4

Next seven days: @ CHI (June 17), vs. WAS (June 19), @ LA (June 21)

Before Sunday's win over Washington, the Liberty also beat Atlanta 104-90 on Thursday behind Breanna Stewart's 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Jonquel Jones also added 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Sabrina Ionescu had played just one game (May 24) this season prior to her return Sunday, when she had five points, three rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes.

"You can feel her presence out there," Liberty coach Chris DeMarco said of Ionescu. "It was really good decision-making from her -- kept the ball moving, attacked when she should attack and made plays for others."

Previous ranking: 1

Next seven days: @ LA (June 17), @ GS (June 19), vs. WAS (June 21)

The Lynx beat Dallas 100-76 at home last Tuesday to run their winning streak to eight in a row before that ended with a 100-97 loss at Las Vegas on Saturday. Minnesota bounced back Monday with a 107-74 victory at home against Portland. Rookie Olivia Miles had a combined 65 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists in the three games. The Lynx are still in the running for the Western Conference spot in the Commissioner's Cup final, but they will need to beat Los Angeles on Wednesday and for Las Vegas to lose to Phoenix.

play 0:09 Olivia Miles drains the shot

Previous ranking: 3

Next seven days: @ PHO (June 17), vs. GS (June 21)

A'ja Wilson had 32 points in a 105-89 win at Portland last Thursday, then 24 in a 100-97 victory against Minnesota on Saturday before the Aces' six-game winning streak ended with a 96-66 loss at Dallas on Monday. For some teams, a 30-point loss would seem really jarring. Less so with the Aces, who can let games go once they seem out of hand, as was the case with their season-opening 99-66 loss to Phoenix. They have some cushion in the Commissioner's Cup race with the head-to-head tiebreaker over Minnesota. A win over the Mercury on Wednesday would get Las Vegas into the final against New York on June 30.

Previous ranking: 5

Next seven days: @ IND (June 18), vs. IND (June 20), vs. TOR (June 22)

Atlanta went 2-1 over the past week with wins at Chicago and Toronto, and a home loss to New York. Angel Reese had 17 points and 17 rebounds against the Sky, with whom she started her career, in an 82-75 victory last Tuesday. The Dream then fell 104-90 to the Liberty on Thursday as Reese had 25 points and nine rebounds. And on Sunday in Toronto, it was Allisha Gray who led the way with 26 points as they beat the Tempo 102-77. Reese added 15 points and 17 rebounds to record her 59th double-double through 76 career games.

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Previous ranking: 2

Next seven days: @ GS (June 17), vs. CHI (June 20), @ SEA (June 22)

The Wings had some interesting ups and downs in a busy four-game week They lost 100-76 at Minnesota last Tuesday, beat Phoenix 85-70 at home on Thursday, then fell 84-83 at Portland on Saturday. Two Commissioner's Cup losses realistically take Dallas out of the race for the final, but the Wings did have a statement win Monday, blowing out Las Vegas 96-66. It was their second victory over the defending champions this season, both at home. Jessica Shepard has stood out in many ways, especially with 48 rebounds over the past four games.

Previous ranking: 6

Next seven days: vs. DAL (June 17), vs. MIN (June 19), @ LV (June 21)

It was a 3-0 week for Golden State, a good answer to back-to-back close losses at Minnesota and Las Vegas the previous week; Gabby Williams had a combined 60 points in the three games. The Valkyries beat Phoenix 87-81 last Tuesday, pulled out a close 76-72 win at Seattle on Friday, and then steamrolled Los Angeles 78-58 on Monday. They held Sparks star Kelsey Plum, who entered the game as the WNBA's leading scorer at 26.6 PPG, to a season-low nine points.

Previous ranking: 8

Next seven days: vs. TOR (June 16), vs. ATL (June 18), @ ATL (June 20), vs. PHO (June 22)

The Fever have their second three-game winning streak of the season, including victories against Chicago (114-106 in overtime) and at Connecticut (85-75) over the past week. In Thursday's game against the Sky, Aliyah Boston (34 points, 12 rebounds) and Caitlin Clark (32 points, 10 assists) became the first teammates with 30-point double-doubles in the same game in WNBA history. Clark then led the way against the Sun with 25 points and five assists.

Previous ranking: 9

Next seven days: vs. MIN (June 17), vs. NY (June 21)

After wins at Seattle on Wednesday (88-83) and Phoenix on Saturday (111-102 in OT), the Sparks were shut down at Golden State on Monday (78-58). It was Los Angeles' lowest point total of the season, and the only game in which Plum has not scored in double figures this season; she entered the game as the league's leading scorer (26.6 PPG) but was 3-of-10 from the field following a career-high 43 points against the Mercury. Forward Cameron Brink also left Monday's game with an apparent ankle injury after getting 10 points.

Previous ranking: 12

Next seven days: vs. SEA (June 17)

The Fire have had a June swoon: They are 1-5 so far this month after a 6-4 May, though the lone victory came this past week with an 84-83 win over Dallas on Saturday. That was bookended by losses to Las Vegas (105-89) on Thursday and Minnesota (107-74) on Monday, with the 33-point margin in the latter representing Portland's worst loss of the season. Still, the win over the Wings was enough to move the Fire up in the Power Rankings, with the bottom six teams all struggling.

Previous ranking: 11

Next seven days: @ CON (June 17), @ NY (June 19), @ MIN (June 21)

Rookie center Lauren Betts had a season-high 18 points in Washington's 86-85 win over Toronto on Friday, going 8-off-9 from the field. The Mystics, who had lost the June 8 meeting against the Fever on a late 3-pointer by Caitlin Clark, got their own buzzer-beating magic against the Tempo when guard Sonia Citron gained control after a jump ball, spun around and hit the game winner. The Mystics couldn't keep the momentum going, though, as they fell 86-64 to the surging Liberty on Sunday.

play 0:35 Sonia Citron makes miraculous buzzer-beater to win it for Mystics

Previous ranking: 7

Next seven days: @ IND (June 16), @ CON (June 19), @ ATL (June 22)

Brittney Sykes matched her career-high 38 points in Toronto's 106-102 overtime victory at Connecticut last Wednesday. The Tempo then fell to the Mystics, 86-85, on Citron's buzzer-beating jumper on Friday despite Marina Mabrey adding 27 points. They followed that up with their second-worst loss of this inaugural season, falling 102-77 to the Dream on Sunday. Post player Temi Fagbenle (shoulder) returned Friday and played for the first time since the season opener May 8. However, forward Nyara Sabally (hamstring) and rookie guard Kiki Rice (ankle) are out.

Previous ranking: 10

Next seven days: vs. LV (June 17), vs. SEA (June 20), @ IND (June 22)

After a brief reprieve with two victories during the first week of June, the Mercury had another rough week with three losses. They fell 87-81 at Golden State on Tuesday and 85-70 at Dallas on Thursday, then Kahleah Copper's 41 points and 10 rebounds weren't enough to evade Saturday's frustrating 111-102 overtime loss to Los Angeles. Phoenix had rallied to score 28 points in the fourth quarter and force the extra period but was outscored 13-4 in overtime to drop to 1-5 at home.

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Previous ranking: 13

Next seven days: vs. NY (June 17), @ DAL (June 20), @ CON (June 22)

After losing to Atlanta 82-75 last Tuesday, the Sky showed grit in pushing Indiana to overtime on Thursday. It ended in another loss (114-106), but Sydney Taylor showcased her shooting with 30 points on a 10-of-14 effort. Taylor's story is notable: She played four seasons at UMass and -- with the COVID-19 waiver granting her an extra season -- spent a fifth campaign at Louisville. She wasn't drafted in 2024 but played well overseas the past two years, signed with the Sky and has averaged 9.5 points so far as a WNBA rookie.

Previous ranking: 14

Next seven days: @ POR (June 17), @ PHO (June 20), vs. DAL (June 22)

The Storm have lost eight in a row, but there are bright spots. Both losses last week were competitive; Seattle fell 88-83 to Los Angeles on Wednesday and 76-72 to Golden State on Friday. Veteran guard Natisha Hiedeman, in her first season with the Storm, had a combined 42 points and 10 assists.

Previous ranking: 15

Next seven days: vs. WAS (June 17), vs. TOR (June 19), vs. CHI (June 22)

The Sun have lost five in a row but have some bright spots, too. They played well in a 106-102 overtime loss at Toronto last Wednesday, then kept it within two points in the final minutes of an eventual 85-75 loss at home to Indiana. Guard Leila Lacan, who joined the team on June 2 after playing overseas, is averaging 11.3 points and 5.2 assists. She had a combined 35 points and 14 assists last week.