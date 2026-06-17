WNBA schedule expands to 50 games starting in 2027 under new CBA

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Interest in the WNBA continues to increase and the league is eager to meet the market with more games.

Starting in 2027, the WNBA will move to a 50-game season, up from the current 44-game schedule.

The WNBA schedule is set to expand from 44 games to 50 starting in 2027. Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The expanded footprint was allowed under the dynamic new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) which also vastly increased pay, secured a $2.2 billion media deal and slated six expansion teams to join the league between 2024 and 2030.

The new structure extends the season's end to no later than Nov. 21 in 2027 and Nov. 30 starting in 2028, nearly a month beyond the previous limit of Oct. 31.

The league also has the option to expand to 52 regular-season games beginning in 2029.

"Demand for the WNBA has never been greater, and expanding to a 50-game regular season reflects the extraordinary momentum we are seeing across the league," commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. "This move reflects our commitment to growing the game and creating more opportunities for fans to watch the best players in the world and experience the extraordinary talent and competition that define the WNBA."

The 50-game season will be the most games played in league history after starting with 28 games in 1997 and increasing to 44 games in 2025.

The 2026 regular season began May 8 and will conclude Sept. 24. The last date for a Finals game will be Oct. 31.

ESPN's Alexa Philippou contributed to this report.