A'ja Wilson, Paige Bueckers lead WNBA All-Star fan vote

Open Extended Reactions

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson and Dallas Wings standout Paige Bueckers lead all players in early fan voting for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game, the league announced Wednesday.

Wilson, the four-time MVP, and Bueckers, the reigning Rookie of the Year, earned 308,249 and 298,027 votes, respectively. The top five was rounded out by the Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (282,186), New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart (255,879) and Fever's Caitlin Clark (253,602).

Other top vote-getters include Dallas' Jessica Shepard (211,598 votes), the Atlanta Dream's Angel Reese (204,643), Golden State Valkyries' Gabby Williams (195,641), Minnesota Lynx's Olivia Miles (179,283) and Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (170,125).

Fans account for 50% of the vote, while current players and media account for 25% apiece. Fan voting ends Saturday.

To determine the All-Stars, players will be ranked by position within the groups of fan, player and media votes. Every player's score will be calculated by averaging their weighted rank from those groups.

The four guards and six frontcourt players with the best score will be named starters for the All-Star Game, after which the league's head coaches will select 12 reserves.

The head coaches of the two teams with the best records following games on July 10 will be selected for the All-Star Game, which will be played at Chicago's United Center on July 25 (TV: ABC, 8:30 p.m. ET).