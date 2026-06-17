Sparks' Cameron Brink out undetermined time with ankle sprain

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Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink is expected to miss some time after suffering a left ankle sprain Monday in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Valkyries, Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said Wednesday.

"We don't know [how long she'll be out]. It's a good ankle sprain," Roberts said. "I don't anticipate her being back in the short [term]." Brink, the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2024, has averaged 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 17.5 minutes per game through 14 appearances this season.

Cameron Brink sprained her left ankle Monday in the Sparks' loss to the Valkyries. Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

She has only played 48 games across three years after tearing her ACL early in her rookie season; she returned from that injury late July of last year.

The Sparks, who are hoping to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, enter Wednesday's matchup against the first-place Minnesota Lynx at 7-7. They previously were without Kelsey Plum, the league's second-leading scorer, for three games, also due to an ankle sprain.

"It's going to have to be all hands on deck," Roberts said of Brink's absence.