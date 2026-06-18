How Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have dialed in on defense

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Caitlin Clark repeatedly insisted the sky wasn't falling.

A rough 4-4 start to the season for an Indiana Fever squad with clear-cut championship aspirations created frustrations -- and plenty of chatter about cracks in the foundation. Through the opening month, Indiana allowed the second-most points per game (89.0) in the league. Drama swirled around Clark's back injury and the way the team reported it to the league.

Indianapolis was suddenly the WNBA's center of rumor and speculation, and then the team closed May with its worst loss of the season -- 100-84 to the expansion Portland Fire, a game in which Clark and coach Stephanie White exchanged animated words on the sideline. A team meeting was called upon the return from Portland.

Two weeks into June, Clark's reassurance appears earned. Winning, the saying goes, cures all ills -- actual or perceived.

Since the team meeting, the Fever have responded with a 5-1 stretch. The defense has allowed 83.7 points per game this month, sixth best in the league. Now, though, comes the Fever's most challenging test yet: a stretch that includes two games against the Atlanta Dream, three against the Phoenix Mercury, two against the Los Angeles Sparks and two against the Las Vegas Aces.

"I think there's sometimes an overreaction," Clark told ESPN. "And as players and as coaches, you can overreact, too, because you want to be perfect and you feel the pressure of the talent we do have on this team.

"Maybe to a lot of people in the outside world, it [felt] like we're really struggling and things are bad, but that's not the reality of how we feel here."

"THE CLARK EFFECT" leads any discussion regarding the state of the Fever. When the team struggled defensively through the first eight games of the season, Clark did, too. The two-time All-Star was being actively targeted by opponents. From May 17 to May 30, Clark defended 34 isolations, the most over a four-game span by any player in the past three seasons, according to GeniusIQ. She has also had to defend at least six isolations in four different games this season, the most in the league. In the subsequent five games, Clark defended 12 total isolations with five of those coming against the Dream on June 4.

In the first game after that Portland loss, she was on a mission to show everyone the type of defender she could be. Playing as a team, the Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream 83-71 -- a season low in points allowed for Indiana.

"I'm not a bad defender," Clark said. "I've never been the best defender, and I understand that, but I'm also smart. I can read angles. I have a high IQ. I can understand how I can help my teammates. I can rebound defensively really well.

"So, there's a lot of things that I can bring to this team. Just taking a lot of pride in that."

White is quick to point out that it's not fair to evaluate Clark on an island. The best defenses work as a unit with constant communication and everyone helping one another. Those not guarding the ball have to fill gaps and react accordingly when the ball swings around. Everyone must know opposing tendencies and what the team wants to take away as a group -- anything from forcing a player in a certain direction to the way to defend entry passes to a post player. The WNBA is the most talented women's basketball league in the world and players are going to hit shots -- that's inevitable, White explained.

"We've got to take away the tendencies," White said, "and collectively, as a team, we've got to be better in building that confidence as well. Like understanding where we are in our gaps, understanding where we are in our rotations and in our help.

"And then, for Caitlin to know that 'Hey, if I get them going this way, this is where my built-in help is.' So, it's a collective."

Clark is still learning, she admitted. She has played just 66 games in the WNBA after injuries limited her to 13 in 2025. The first 40 came with Lin Dunn as head coach, and the scheme has switched under White, with a different emphasis.

Already this season, the individual defensive metrics have gotten better for Clark.

"This is a little bit more denial defense and pressure defense," Clark said. "You have to be able to guard your yard to do well in this system.

"Our scouts are definitely more detailed too, so making sure you just lock in and go through extra things as much as you can."

"I'm not a bad defender,” Clark told ESPN. “I've never been the best defender, and I understand that, but ... I can understand how I can help my teammates. Pepper Robinson/NBAE via Getty Images

EVEN AS THE DEFENSE has improved, there is still room to grow. A 114-106 overtime win against the Chicago Sky is a perfect example. The Sky are 4-9 and average 82.2 points per game but found little resistance against the Fever. Schemes can be tweaked and more film can be studied, but sometimes defense can be simple.

"It's a want to," Fever assistant coach Briann January said. "Again, no secret, not a lot of people like to play defense, but it is a very important part of this game, and I think we have a team that understands for the most part what it takes, but it's another level of effort, attention, focus, activity, anticipation."

That "want to" has often been a matter of discussion among the team. Having pride on that side of the ball has also been a talking point. There's not a scheme in the world that can cover up a lack of effort and intensity.

If Portland served as a wake-up call, the results speak for themselves. Four of the six teams to face the Fever since that game were held under their season scoring averages. Every team in the league besides Connecticut Sun and Seattle Storm averages more than 80 points per game, and, in four of those six games, Indiana held its opponent to 76 or fewer.

Toronto Tempo coach Sandy Brondello pointed out that the Fever are No. 5 in the league in defensive rating (102.6), and that includes those early-season challenges.

"They can be disruptive," Brondello said. "I know everyone talks about Caitlin. I think they changed how they kind of defend a little bit to protect her. They have good size.

"They have the physicality. Everyone's still trying to find their identity, but they scramble and they play hard and they trust each other."

One change is that Clark is defending the player who brings up the ball more than before, and those isolation situations dropped from 6.0 per game to 2.4 in the following five games.

Attention to detail has improved and the help defense is better, White noted. Consistency remains an issue as, despite the wins and overall evolution of the defense, the Fever have tended to let teams back into games after building a sizable lead.

THE FEVER WILL go as far as their defense takes them. They have offensive weaponry in abundance: All-Stars Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. The team can space the floor with shooters Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham. New additions Monique Billings and Myisha Hines-Allen give the roster versatile forwards. Indiana trails only the Minnesota Lynx in points per game and just put up a regular-season franchise-record 113 points against the Tempo on Tuesday.

That offense does indeed help take the burden off the defensive end. Good offensive execution and limiting turnovers keeps the team out of transition-defense situations and from possibly getting cross-matched. When an opponent has to take the ball out of the net, that allows a defense to get set up instead of having to scramble.

But come playoff time, champions know how to get stops. The injury-ravaged Fever upset the Dream in the first round of the 2025 playoffs and pushed the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces to a fifth and deciding game in the semifinals without Clark and Cunningham.

Tempo guard Marina Mabrey, who played for White in Connecticut in 2024, knows what Indiana wants to do.

"They want to get into you," Mabrey said. "They want to make you mad. They want to be tough. They're physical. They want to get into gaps. They want to rebound. They just want to be a hard-nosed defensive team. You can tell it's what they're trying to do."

The Fever will learn plenty about themselves in the next month with a slate that includes four of the top six teams in the league. The current four-game win streak has come against the Mystics, Sky, Sun and Tempo with their combined 18-37 record.

"Defense is a hard thing to be really good at," Hull said. "We need all five to trust each other [will be in the right place] and that just takes time."