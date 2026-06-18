Wilson-led Aces clinch spot in WNBA Commissioner's Cup final

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The Las Vegas Aces will head to the WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship game for the third time.

The Aces clinched the berth with an 86-76 win over the Mercury in Phoenix on Wednesday night, with A'ja Wilson scoring 33 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in the victory.

Las Vegas will represent the Western Conference against the East's New York Liberty in the championship game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 30.

The teams, which have combined to win the past four WNBA championships, have had plenty of big-time showdowns in recent years. Las Vegas defeated New York in the 2023 WNBA Finals, and the Liberty beat the Aces for the 2023 Commissioner's Cup.

The Liberty advanced to this year's final with an 86-64 win over the Washington Mystics on Sunday, capping a 6-0 record in Commissioner's Cup play. This will also be the Liberty's WNBA-best third appearance in the championship game.

Las Vegas went 6-1 in Commissioner's Cup play and held the tiebreaker over the Lynx (6-1) after a 100-97 win over Minnesota on Saturday.

The Aces are the only team to win both the Commissioner's Cup and the league championship in the same season (2022). No team has won the Cup twice since it began in 2021.

A share of a $500,000 prize pool is at stake in the June 30 finale.