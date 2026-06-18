Valkyries' Gabby Williams signing multiyear deal with Unrivaled

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Golden State Valkyries guard Gabby Williams is signing a multiyear deal with Unrivaled, the league announced Thursday. Her contract will kick in for the start of the 3-on-3 league's 2027 season, which will tip off in January.

"The opportunity to compete alongside some of the best players in the world, continue growing my game, and be a part of something that is pushing women's basketball forward is truly special," Williams said in a statement.

The 5-foot-11 forward is in the midst of her first season with Golden State after joining the team as a free agent this offseason. She's leading the Valkyries in scoring, averaging a career-high 16.3 points per game, and is second in assists with 2.5 per game.

Before coming to the Bay Area, Williams spent four seasons with the Seattle Storm. Williams is widely regarded as one of the best defensive players in the WNBA, and she finished second in last year's Defensive Player of the Year voting. In 2025, she recorded 99 steals -- the second most in a single season in league history.

Williams also has had an illustrious international career, winning consecutive EuroLeague Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2025 and 2026 with Turkish club Fenerbahçe. The French national represented France at the Olympics in 2020 and 2024, where she earned bronze and silver medals, respectively.

Because of Unrivaled's season schedule, which runs from January until mid-March, Williams will be unable to play for Fenerbahçe during that stretch. However, some players who participate in Unrivaled join their overseas team for a few weeks after the 3-on-3 season concludes.