Tempo's Sykes (plantar fascia), Rice (ankle) out extended time

TORONTO -- Toronto's Brittney Sykes suffered a plantar fascia injury on Tuesday, the team announced Friday and will be reevaluated in the coming weeks.

Sykes was hurt in a noncontact injury in the third quarter of the team's loss to Indiana on Tuesday. She was helped off the court. Sykes was the league's third-leading scorer, averaging 20.7 points a game coming into the Fever matchup.

The expansion Tempo also announced Friday that Kiki Rice had suffered a grade 3 left ankle sprain on June 3 in a loss at New York. She hasn't played since and the team said she also would be reevaluated in the upcoming weeks.

Both are expected to return this season.

The Tempo, who are the first WNBA franchise outside of the United States, are 7-8.