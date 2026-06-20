Marina Mabrey scores career-high 37 points in Tempo's win over Sun

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UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Marina Mabrey scored a career-high 37 points and tied the WNBA single-game record with nine 3-pointers, and the expansion Toronto Tempo overcame a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Connecticut Sun 101-97 on Friday night.

Mabrey scored 21 of her points in the fourth quarter as the Tempo (8-8) made their big comeback. She was 9-of-12 overall from 3-point range and had four rebounds and four assists.

On June 12 against the Portland Fire, Chelsea Gray of the Las Vegas Aces also tied the league's 3-point single-game record.

The Tempo's 19 3-pointers are tied for the second most in a regular-season game in WNBA history, trailing only the Aces, who made 22 at the Los Angeles Sparks in September, according to ESPN Research.

Temi Fagbenle shot 8-for-9 from the floor and finished with 19 points and had nine rebounds. Maria Conde also scored 19 points and had six rebounds off the bench.

Connecticut (2-15) jumped to a 50-37 halftime lead, but Toronto outscored the Sun 64-47 in the second half to pull away down the stretch and snap a three-game skid.

Reserve Kennedy Burke scored 18 points for the Sun, who have lost seven in a row. Leila Lacan and Brittney Griner had 16, while Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 13.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.