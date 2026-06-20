Reese reaches 1,000 career rebounds as Dream defeat Fever

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ATLANTA -- Angel Reese became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 1,000 career rebounds, securing the milestone in her 79th game, as the Atlanta Dream earned a 113-96 victory against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Saturday.

Reese, in her first season with Atlanta, finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in the win. Rhyne Howard scored 24 points and Allisha Gray added 22, as the Dream earned their third straight win in front of a sold-out crowd of 17,044 at State Farm Arena, home of the NBA's Hawks.

"I think people don't realize rebounding is harder than you think," Reese said. "Defensive rebounds are a little bit more easier, but going in and crashing every single time to get second-chance opportunities on the offensive end. And you can look statistically, they're not just from my shots, they're from my teammates. And it gives us more points. It gives us more opportunities."

Saturday's game is one of five the Dream are playing at State Farm this season. The Dream usually play at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park which has a capacity of 5,000 fans.

The win for the Dream (11-4) was the second in three days against the Fever after a 108-101 road victory on Thursday.

Saturday's game featured star power in the stands. South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley, Hawks forward Jalen Johnson and guard C.J. McCollum, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell and Grammy nominated singer Latto were on hand.

"Everybody comes out and really supports. Obviously both sides, but just being able to see Atlanta just show up. They show up," Reese said. "We had some of the guys from the Hawks here. We had Latto here tonight. We had a lot of people here tonight and this show's Atlanta's big. Everybody loves being in 'The A,' from celebrities to rappers, athletes, and it's like the mecca here."

Staley was welcomed with a standing ovation as she watched seven of her former players between the two teams.

Clark scored a team-high 26 points for the Fever (9-7), but also finished with seven turnovers. Kelsey Mitchell had 16 points and Aliyah Boston and Sophie Cunningham each had 13 points.

"Take care of the ball better," Clark said. "And that's just with me."

Trailing 59-56 at the half, Atlanta outscored Indiana 28-15 in the third quarter to hold an 84-74 edge heading into the fourth. Jordin Canada scored eight of her 12 in the quarter. Naz Hillmon added 19 points for the Dream.

Mitchell contributed to Indiana's strong start with 16 points in the first half, helping the Fever to a 59-56 lead at halftime.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.