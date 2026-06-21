Bueckers fuels rally as Wings erase 15-point deficit in 4th

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ARLINGTON, Texas -- Li Yueru made two free throws with 12.5 seconds left to give Dallas its first lead, and the Wings scored a season-high 36 fourth-quarter points to rally from a 15-point deficit to beat the Chicago Sky 93-92 on Saturday night.

Jessica Shepard scored 17 of her 21 points in the second half, adding eight rebounds as Dallas (10-6) won its sixth straight home game.

Paige Bueckers added 19 points, scoring 10 of 11 points for the Wings during one stretch of the rally. She added eight assists and seven rebounds. Rookie Azzi Fudd had 13 points and Arike Ogunbowale scored 12 to help the Wings match their win total from last season.

The Wings, who trailed 71-57 entering the fourth but were down by as much as 15 in the quarter, completed the third-largest fourth-quarter comeback in franchise history, according to ESPN Research.

"We always felt like we were in it and we were scrapping and fighting," said Bueckers, whose four-point play with 30.6 seconds left brought the Wings within one. "We were just trying to attack that way and just chip away, not hit any home runs, but one possession at a time, dig in defensively, get what we want and execute offensively and just keep huddling, keep having that constant communication of what we want and just to stick with it until the final buzzer."

Kamilla Cardoso had 26 points -- one short of her career high -- and nine rebounds for Chicago (4-11), which has lost five in a row. Rookie Sydney Taylor had 18 points before fouling out, Skylar Diggins scored 14 and Natasha Cloud added 10 points.

Chicago outscored Dallas 20-0 in the paint to take a 28-16 lead after one quarter.

Dallas chipped away and trailed 43-38 at halftime, but the Sky dominated the third quarter and led 71-57 before losing for the 10th time in 11 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.