Storm's Flau'jae Johnson signing multiyear deal with Unrivaled

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Seattle Storm guard Flau'jae Johnson is signing a multiyear deal with Unrivaled, the league announced Monday.

Johnson first got involved with the 3-on-3 league in 2024 when she became one of the first two players to sign an NIL deal with the league, alongside Paige Bueckers. She then deepened her relationship with Unrivaled in 2025 when she became part of the Future Is Unrivaled initiative, a sector of the 3-on-3 league designed to work with the next generation of women's basketball players.

"From signing one of the first NIL deals with Unrivaled to now joining the league as a player, it's been incredible to see this journey come full circle," Johnson said in a statement.

Fellow 2026 WNBA draft picks Lauren Betts, Azzi Fudd and Olivia Miles were also part of the 2025 Future Is Unrivaled draft class. Miles, who the Minnesota Lynx selected with the No. 2 overall pick, is also signed to a multi-year contract with Unrivaled.

More than 90% of the players who participated in Unrivaled's second season are returning for the third, which will tip off in January 2027, an Unrivaled spokesperson told ESPN.

After a standout collegiate career at LSU, Johnson was selected with the No. 8 pick in this year's draft by the Golden State Valkyries, before a draft night trade sent her to Seattle. Johnson is the third-leading scorer for the Storm behind Natisha Hiedeman and Dominique Malonga, averaging 11.4 points and 2.3 assists per game.