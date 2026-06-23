WNBA Power Rankings: Atlanta on top after a week of chaos

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The Washington Mystics, the WNBA's youngest team, are riding an unexpected three-game win streak, including a victory over a team they hadn't beaten since 2023.

That was the New York Liberty, who had won eight in a row and were ranked No. 1 in ESPN's WNBA Power Rankings. But then the Liberty barely escaped having a three-game losing streak.

It was that kind of stretch in the WNBA, a reminder that no matter how well a team might be playing, danger can lurk around every corner.

The result: The Atlanta Dream are back at No. 1, a spot they previously held in the last week of May. Right behind are the Las Vegas Aces, who earned their spot in the Commissioner's Cup final vs. New York by completing a 6-1 record in Cup play.

The Mystics, whose average age of the roster is 23.4, moved up to No. 7 after winning three in a row for the first time this season. All the victories came on the road, which made it even more impressive.

"It's huge signs of growth, things that we've talked about with the team," Washington coach Sydney Johnson said. "I'm just really proud of them. There's a whole lot of goodness, but they need their time to grow."

Previous ranking: 4

Next seven days: @ GS (June 24), @ GS (June 26), @ SEA (June 27)

The Dream got back-to-back victories over Indiana Thursday (108-101) and Saturday (113-96), then beat Toronto 94-87 on Monday. What stood out in those games? The scoring of guards Rhyne Howard (60 points) and Allisha Gray (57), the rebounding of forward Angel Reese (28) and the playmaking of guard Jordin Canada (30 assists). The Dream have won four in a row and are 7-2 in June. Can they keep it going with their next four games on the road?

play 1:08 Atlanta Dream vs. Toronto Tempo - Game Highlights

Previous ranking: 3

Next seven days: vs. NY (June 23), vs. Dallas (June 25), @ CHI (June 28)

The Aces quickly put their 30-point loss at Dallas on June 15 in the rearview. They went 2-0 this past week, winning 86-76 at Phoenix on Wednesday and 92-73 against Golden State on Sunday. Center A'ja Wilson had a combined 52 points, 19 rebounds, 6 assists and 6 steals in the two games, while guard Jackie Young had a combined 41 points and 14 assists. This week, the Aces get their third shot at the Wings, who are 2-0 against the Aces this season.

play 1:13 A’ja Wilson leads the Aces to victory with a 33-point double-double

Previous ranking: 2

Next seven days: @ WAS (June 24), @ DAL (June 28)

Rookie guard Olivia Miles had 31 points on 12-of-15 shooting in Minnesota's 99-83 win at Los Angeles on Wednesday. Then she had her first dud scoring game with a season-low seven points on 1-of-10 shooting Friday at Golden State. But the Lynx still won 81-75, led by Nia Coffey's 22 points. Then came the surprise: The Lynx fell at home Sunday to Washington 84-79. It was one of the rare times this season their opponent executed better in the fourth quarter than the Lynx did. Minnesota has a chance to make up for that quickly as it faces the Mystics again Wednesday.

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Previous ranking: 5

Next seven days: @ LV (June 25), vs. MIN (June 28)

The Wings were living on the razor's edge this past week, but they came out of it 2-1. After falling 91-80 at Golden State on Wednesday, they trailed Chicago by as much as 15 on Saturday. Just when it looked as if the Sky were going to pull an upset, the Wings escaped with a 93-92 win. Then on Monday, Dallas was pushed to overtime by Seattle but prevailed 112-110 in overtime behind 27 points from Paige Bueckers and 26 from Azzi Fudd, the past two No. 1 draft picks. Considering the Sky and the Storm combined have lost 17 games in a row, it might be concerning that Dallas had to fight so hard to put both away. But on the other hand, wins are wins.

Previous ranking: 6

Next seven days: vs. ATL (June 24), vs. ATL (June 26), vs. NY (June 28)

The Valkyries went 1-2 this past week. But it's hard to ding them too much based on who they lost to: 81-75 to Minnesota on Friday and 92-73 at Las Vegas on Sunday. Forward Cecilia Zandalasini had a career-high 23 points against the Lynx and then led Golden State again with 12 points against the Aces. The Valkyries started last week with a 91-80 win against Dallas on Wednesday behind Gabby Williams' 25 points.

Previous ranking: 1

Next seven days: @ LV (June 23), @ SEA (June 25), @ GS (June 28)

The Liberty were playing well -- until they weren't. They were nearly upset at Chicago on Wednesday, needing a late layup from Sabrina Ionescu to escape 96-95. Then they lost 86-83 at home to Washington, ending their eight-game winning streak this season and a 12-game winning streak against the Mystics dating to 2023. Sunday at Los Angeles, the Liberty held a 17-point third-quarter lead but fell 98-97 to Nneka Ogwumike's last-second 3-pointer. New York hit 16 of 19 shots at the foul line against the Sparks, but two late misses by Breanna Stewart cost them. The Liberty will stay on the road for the next week before returning to Barclay's Center to host the Commissioner's Cup final June 30.

play 0:26 Sabrina Ionescu puts Liberty ahead late in thriller vs. Sky

Previous ranking: 10

Next seven days: vs. MIN (June 24), @ CON (June 26), vs. POR (June 28)

Washington beat Connecticut 88-81 on Wednesday. Then forward Kiki Iriafen, back after missing three games because of an ankle injury, had 20 points -- including the game-clinching layup -- in a 86-83 win at New York on Friday. It was the first time Washington beat New York since the 2023 regular-season finale.

After the game, coach Sydney Johnson said he was happy with his team but cautioned, "We haven't played Minnesota yet." That was next, and the Mystics used a late 12-0 run to beat the Lynx 84-79 on Sunday. Guard Sonia Citron totaled 63 points, 20 rebounds and 14 assists in the three victories.

play 0:21 Mystics hold on to snap Liberty's 8-game winning streak

Previous ranking: 7

Next seven days: vs. PHO (June 24), vs. LA (June 27)

The Fever are always interesting. After a 113-91 win Tuesday over Toronto, led by Kelsey Mitchell's 27 points, they lost back-to-back games against Atlanta. They fell 108-101 at home Thursday and 113-96 on the road Saturday, with Caitlin Clark getting 26 points and 7 assists in both games. Then Monday, in a game that featured six technical fouls and the ejection of Fever forward Myisha Hines-Allen, Indiana won 86-77 behind Clark's 24 points and 9 assists. This despite the Fever scoring just six points in the opening quarter. That ties for the fewest first-quarter points for a winning team in WNBA history. Clark now has a WNBA-record six consecutive games with at least 20 points and 5 assists.

play 1:05 Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury - Game Highlights

Previous ranking: 8

Next seven days: @ TOR (June 25), @ IND (June 27)

The Sparks really needed a pick-me-up game and got one in Sunday's 98-97 victory over New York when forward Nneka Ogwumike hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. The game was a celebration of the first WNBA contest -- Sparks vs. Liberty on June 21, 1997 -- and had a different outcome from that New York victory. Ogwumike finished with 24 points, and guard Rae Burrell had 19. Burrell also had 19 points in the Sparks' other game last week, a 99-83 loss to Minnesota.

play 0:34 Nneka Ogwumike fights back tears in emotional postgame interview

Previous ranking: 11

Next seven days: vs. LA (June 25), vs. PHO (June 27)

The Tempo are without two key guards. Veteran Brittney Sykes suffered a plantar fascia injury in last Tuesday's 113-91 loss at Indiana. Rookie Kiki Rice suffered an ankle sprain June 3 and hasn't played since. Toronto announced both players will be reevaluated "in the coming weeks." It's a vague timeline, but the team said they are expected to play again this season. In their absence, even more is on the shoulders of guard Marina Mabrey, who had 18 points against the Fever, a career-high 37 in a 101-97 win at Connecticut on Friday and 24 in Monday's 94-87 loss at Atlanta. Mabrey tied a WNBA record with nine 3-pointers against the Sun. The Tempo will play their next nine games at home, so that might help get something going despite the injuries.

Previous ranking: 9

Next seven days: @ CHI (June 24), @ CHI (June 26), @ WAS (June 28)

After a punishing 33-point loss at Minnesota on June 15, the Fire got the matchup they needed -- at home vs. Seattle -- and responded. The Fire scored their most points since May 30 in a 94-89 win over the Storm, led by Bridget Carleton's 24. But Portland now enters a tough stretch with nine of its next 11 games on the road.

Previous ranking: 12

Next seven days: @ IND (June 24), @ TOR (June 27)

The struggles continue for the Mercury. They fell 86-76 to Las Vegas on Wednesday, then beat Seattle 93-73 on Saturday. But despite a strong start against Indiana on Monday, when the Mercury held the Fever to six points in the first quarter, they lost 86-77. Phoenix has lost five of its past six.

Previous ranking: 15

Next seven days: vs. WAS (June 26)

After losing 88-81 to Washington on Wednesday and 101-97 to Toronto on Friday, the Sun ended their seven-game losing streak with a 92-63 blowout of Chicago on Monday. Center Brittney Griner led the way with 14 points and 4 blocks, becoming the WNBA's all-time blocks leader (878) in the process.

play 0:19 Brittney Griner becomes WNBA all-time blocks leader

Previous ranking: 13

Next seven days: vs. POR (June 24), vs. POR (June 26), vs. LV (June 28)

The Sky have been through it the past two weeks, and it all came crashing down in a lifeless 92-63 loss Monday at Connecticut. It seemed as if the weight of their three previous close losses hurt them. Chicago fell 114-106 in overtime at Indiana on June 11, then last week lost 96-95 to New York on Wednesday and 93-92 at Dallas on Saturday. The loss to the Wings was the most painful of the season, with the Sky being sunk by their late misplays and two questionable calls going against them in the final 30 seconds. Chicago has lost six in a row.

Previous ranking: 14

Next seven days: vs. NY (June 25), vs. ATL (June 27)

It has been this kind of year for the Storm: They had a season high in points Monday and still lost 112-110 in overtime to Dallas. They also fell 94-89 to Portland and 93-74 to Phoenix last week. That's 11 consecutive losses for Seattle, which last won May 24. The good news for the Storm is their youth movement, especially center Dominique Malonga, who had 37 points and 12 rebounds against the Wings. At 20 years and 218 days old, she became the youngest player in WNBA history to have a 30-point, 10-rebound game.