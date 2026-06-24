Sparks Kelsey Plum out at least four weeks with lower leg injury

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The Los Angeles Sparks announced that Kelsey Plum will be out for at least four weeks with a lower left leg injury.

Plum had her left leg nearly fully wrapped in last Sunday's game in Toronto, and she will now be reevaluated in four weeks to determine whether she can return.

The Los Angeles Sparks announced that Kelsey Plum will be out for at least four weeks with a lower leg injury to her left leg and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Imagn Images

Plum, 31, the 2022 WNBA MVP and two-time champion, has struggled with injuries this season. She missed games in May with a right ankle injury, and is now dealing with issues to her left leg.

She hasn't seen a drop in production, however. Plum scored 43 points in a game vs. the Phoenix Mercury on June 14, winning a tilt with the Mercury's Kahleah Copper, who scored 41. It was the first time opponents have had dueling 40-point games in WNBA history, including the playoffs. Each set career highs for points.