Fever teammates Boston, Clark lead WNBA All-Star fan voting

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Indiana Fever teammates Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark are the leaders after the second fan returns in 2026 WNBA All-Star voting, the league announced Wednesday. The July 25 All-Star Game at Chicago's United Center will be on ABC (8:30 p.m. ET).

Boston has 683,996 votes, followed by Clark at 670,510. Boston is 16th in the league in scoring (16.6 PPG) and ninth in rebounding (8.6 RPG). Clark is third in scoring (21.3 PPG) and second in assists (8.2 APG). They are followed by the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (659,057 votes), who leads the WNBA in scoring (25.1 PPG) and blocks (2.1 BPG). Next are the Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers (640,026), and the New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart (566,161).

The rest of the top 10 are the Wings' Jessica Shepard (477,066), the Atlanta Dream's Angel Reese (470,748); the Golden State Valkyries' Gabby Williams (451,450), the Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (434,471) and Minnesota Lynx rookie Olivia Miles (397,080).

Fans account for 50% of the vote, while all current players and a media panel will account for 25% each. Players and media panelists will be able to complete one ballot, featuring four guards and six frontcourt players.

To determine the All-Stars, players will be ranked by position within the groups of fan, player and media votes. Every player's score will be calculated by averaging their weighted rank from those groups.

The four guards and six frontcourt players with the best scores will be starters, after which the league's head coaches will select 12 reserves. The coaches will vote for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position, regardless of conference. Coaches can't vote for their own players.