Allisha Gray exits Dream's loss to Valkyries with injury

SAN FRANCISCO -- Atlanta guard Allisha Gray was in "good spirits" after exiting the Dream's 77-66 loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday night because of an upper body injury.

Dream coach Karl Smesko said he hoped to have more information by Thursday.

The injury occurred in the final minute of the third quarter, after Gray appeared to be hit in the midsection by Golden State forward Cecilia Zandalasini's knee. Zandalasini set a screen for Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes, and as Gray turned to follow Hayes, she was caught by Zandalasini's leg.

Gray remained on the ground for several minutes before exiting the court under her own power. As she walked toward the locker room, she draped a towel over her head. She was ruled out three minutes into the fourth quarter.

"We really hope it's not too serious," Smesko said. "She's having an outstanding year this season."

Gray's exit capped a frustrating night, as she finished with eight points on just 3-of-10 shooting.

Atlanta struggled as a group, shooting just 39%, including 4-of-18 from 3. Rhyne Howard scored 12 points, and Angel Reese recorded a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double. Rookie Madina Okot led the Dream with 16 points.

Atlanta's 66 points was a season low.

"We got every shot we wanted, we just didn't make them tonight," Reese said.

The Dream, who are sixth in the league in made 3-pointers per game, hit just one 3 in the first half. Smesko pointed to the second quarter, when Atlanta was outscored 22-9, for where the game got out of hand. The Valkyries shot 45% overall and hit 15 3-pointers.

"They didn't do anything spectacular that killed us," Reese said. "It was just those 3s. We could have stopped them on 3. When you shoot 47% from 3, it's hard to beat any team."

"Sometimes we were just watching, we weren't even helping, and then we were late on the shooters," Smesko said. "That's the kind of stuff we can't give up."

He added: "A couple of times they hit tough ones -- I'm not worried about those. I'm worried about the defensive breakdowns that led to wide-open 3s."

The Dream didn't dwell too much on the loss. They managed to shrink their deficit to nine points in the fourth quarter -- in part thanks to a cold shooting stretch from Golden State and strong production from Okot and the bench.

However, Smesko said his team will go over their sloppy moments and missed free throws, wide-open 3s and layups at the rim in film review.

"The only adjustment there is to make those at a higher percentage," Smesko said. "Now, when those shots weren't falling, we didn't stick to our movements and screening. That's something we have to be relentless about."

Atlanta has an opportunity to put its adjustments against the Valkyries to the test in less than 48 hours, when the Dream again face Golden State at Chase Center on Friday.

"You don't want to think too much of [Wednesday's performance]," Reese said. "Luckily, we have another chance to play them on Friday. But we definitely want to take a look in the mirror on things we have to clean up."