Fever's Caitlin Clark to sit out game vs. Sparks due to back

Open Extended Reactions

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will not play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Sparks, coach Stephanie White told reporters Friday.

Clark left Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Mercury in the third quarter because of back issues -- a seasonlong problem that forced her to miss a game May 20 and has had her listed as probable for other contests.

The star guard is "OK," White said, adding that there is no indication whether Clark would miss additional games.

White said the Fever's weeklong break following Saturday's game -- they next play July 5 against the Las Vegas Aces -- would allow Clark additional time for treatment.

"[Clark's] long-term health and wellness is the most important," White said.

After injuries limited her to 13 games last season, Clark is averaging a career-high 21.2 points through 17 games this season to go with 8.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.