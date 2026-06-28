Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve ties WNBA regular-season wins record

Lynx go on the road and take down the Wings (1:18)

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ARLINGTON, Texas -- Cheryl Reeve tied the WNBA record for career coaching wins as the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 85-77 on Sunday.

Reeve, who already owns the WNBA's record for playoff wins, tied Mike Thibault for the most regular-season victories in league history at 379. Reeve was inducted Saturday night into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Reeve can break the record when Minnesota takes on the Liberty in New York on Friday.

Natasha Howard had 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Lynx, and Olivia Miles added 21 points and eight assists.

Howard went 9-for-17 from the field and added three steals for Minnesota (15-4), which improved to 9-1 on the road and 3-0 against Dallas this season. Miles went 8-for-8 from the free throw line and has 64 points over the past three games.

Kayla McBride scored 17 points and made four 3-pointers, and Courtney Williams added 12 points for the Lynx.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve won for the 379th time as a WNBA coach Sunday, tying the league's all-time record. Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Minnesota led 28-16 after the first quarter, then stretched the lead to 45-29 at halftime after holding Dallas to 11-for-37 shooting with eight turnovers before the break.

Paige Bueckers led Dallas (11-8) with 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting. It was her third straight 25-point game, tied for the second-longest single-season streak in Wings history.

Azzi Fudd had 21 points and made 12 of her first 14 shots in the third quarter, while Jessica Shepard had 16 rebounds.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.