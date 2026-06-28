Mystics win marathon matchup, beat Fire in record-tying 4 OTs

WASHINGTON -- Sonia Citron scored a career-high 32 points, including the basket that put her team ahead to stay with 21.4 seconds left, and the Washington Mystics held off the Portland Fire 124-123 on Sunday in four overtimes -- tying the longest game in WNBA history.
The other four-overtime game was July 3, 2001, when Washington beat Seattle 72-69. The Mystics and Fire combined for 247 points, the second most in a game in WNBA history, including playoffs.
Entering this season, there were only three instances in WNBA history where a team had scored 120 points in a game. There has been four instances this season, all of which have come in the past four days.
Michaela Onyenwere scored a career-high 30 points and Kiki Iriafen added 27 for the Mystics (9-9), who became the first team in league history to have three players score at least 27 points in the same game. Citron, who scored 25 in the fourth quarter and overtime periods, and Onyenwere became the first duo in Mystics history to each score 30 or more in a game.
Carla Leite -- who banked in a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left in regulation and sent the game to overtime -- led Portland with 32 points. Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 25 and Megan Gustafson added 20 for the Fire (8-12).
Eight players played 45-plus minutes, the most in a game in WNBA history.
The game had 21 ties and 12 lead changes -- and took 3 hours, 35 minutes in real time.
Portland led 55-48 at halftime before Washington held the Fire to 12 points in the third quarter and cut the deficit to 67-62. The Mystics surged back to take the lead late in regulation, but Leite's 25-foot 3-pointer tied it at 87-all and forced overtime.
Washington has five wins this season in games decided by three points or fewer, most in the WNBA.
Mystics guard Georgia Amoore left the game and did not return because of right knee soreness -- the same knee she injured last year.
ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.