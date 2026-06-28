Mystics win marathon matchup, beat Fire in record-tying 4 OTs

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WASHINGTON -- Sonia Citron scored a career-high 32 points, including the basket that put her team ahead to stay with 21.4 seconds left, and the Washington Mystics held off the Portland Fire 124-123 on Sunday in four overtimes -- tying the longest game in WNBA history.

The other four-overtime game was July 3, 2001, when Washington beat Seattle 72-69. The Mystics and Fire combined for 247 points, the second most in a game in WNBA history, including playoffs.

Entering this season, there were only three instances in WNBA history where a team had scored 120 points in a game. There has been four instances this season, all of which have come in the past four days.

Most Combined Points In a Game* 2010 Regular Season Mercury vs. Lynx 251 (2OT) 2026 Regular Season Mystics vs. Fire 247 (4OT) *WNBA history, including playoffs

Michaela Onyenwere scored a career-high 30 points and Kiki Iriafen added 27 for the Mystics (9-9), who became the first team in league history to have three players score at least 27 points in the same game. Citron, who scored 25 in the fourth quarter and overtime periods, and Onyenwere became the first duo in Mystics history to each score 30 or more in a game.

Carla Leite -- who banked in a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left in regulation and sent the game to overtime -- led Portland with 32 points. Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 25 and Megan Gustafson added 20 for the Fire (8-12).

Eight players played 45-plus minutes, the most in a game in WNBA history.

The game had 21 ties and 12 lead changes -- and took 3 hours, 35 minutes in real time.