Liberty's Marine Johannes is signing a multi-year Unrivaled deal

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New York Liberty guard Marine Johannes is signing a multi-year deal with Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 league announced Monday.

Johannes is considered one of the most dynamic guards in the league, averaging 9.7 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game.

"It's a unique opportunity to compete alongside some of the best players in the world and continue growing my game," Johannes said in a statement.

Marine Johannes is signing a multi-year deal with Unrivaled. Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

The France native has won two Olympic medals with the French National team in 2020 and 2024 and is the only player in the 2024 Olympics to knock down five 3-pointers in multiple games. She ranked second in total 3-pointers made, leading France to a silver medal finish against Team USA.

Johannes became both a EuroCup Champion and EuroCup Finals MVP in 2023.

She spent the 2025-2026 international season with Galatasaray, averaging 8.8 points, 2.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds during the Turkish KBSL regular season.