Liberty's Marine Johannes is signing a multi-year Unrivaled deal

New York Liberty guard Marine Johannes is signing a multi-year deal with Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 league announced Monday.
Johannes is considered one of the most dynamic guards in the league, averaging 9.7 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game.
"It's a unique opportunity to compete alongside some of the best players in the world and continue growing my game," Johannes said in a statement.
The France native has won two Olympic medals with the French National team in 2020 and 2024 and is the only player in the 2024 Olympics to knock down five 3-pointers in multiple games. She ranked second in total 3-pointers made, leading France to a silver medal finish against Team USA.
Johannes became both a EuroCup Champion and EuroCup Finals MVP in 2023.
She spent the 2025-2026 international season with Galatasaray, averaging 8.8 points, 2.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds during the Turkish KBSL regular season.