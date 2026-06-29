A'ja Wilson listed as questionable for Commissioner's Cup final

Four-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson is listed as questionable because of a right leg injury ahead of the Las Vegas Aces' matchup Tuesday against the New York Liberty in the Commissioner's Cup championship game.

Wilson rolled her ankle in the fourth quarter of the Aces' 107-99 win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday. She returned to the game after a brief trip to the locker room, and she finished with 30 points and 15 rebounds, a WNBA-record eighth time in her career she has reached those numbers in a game.

A'ja Wilson is listed as questionable ahead of the Aces' Commissioner Cup championship matchup against the New York Liberty. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire

"It's all right," Wilson said on the broadcast postgame about the injury. "It's an ankle, so it's going to snap back. But I should be good after some nice treatment."

Wilson, 29, has been remarkably durable during her historic WNBA career, missing only six games over the past seven seasons.

The 6-foot-4 forward could be poised to add another MVP trophy to her résumé as she leads the league in scoring at 25.7 points per game, is fourth in rebounding (9.4 RPG) and first in blocks (2.0 BPG).

The Aces, who are representing the Western Conference in the final of the WNBA's in-season tournament, are second in the league standings at 14-5, while the Liberty, who are representing the East, are fifth at 12-8 after losing four of their past five games.

New York's Satou Sabally has also been ruled out for Tuesday's game because she remains in concussion protocol.