WNBA player rankings: The top 50 players in the league

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With teams nearing the halfway point of the WNBA season, it's time again to rank the top 50 players in the league.

Rookies weren't eligible for our preseason ranking in May, but five rookies make the list now, and Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles ranks in the top 10.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, who is hoping to earn her fifth MVP award, continues to top the list.

Injured players who have not yet made their 2026 debut, such as Minnesota forward Napheesa Collier, are not eligible. But players such as Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum -- who have had standout seasons and appeared in at least half of their team's games but are currently sidelined -- are included.

ESPN will continue to update the top 50 throughout the season. For now, here are our July rankings as determined by Kendra Andrews, Kareem Copeland and Michael Voepel. (All stats through Wednesday.)

Illustration by ESPN

Center | 6-foot-4

Preseason rank: 1

2026 stats: 25.7 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 2.0 BPG

If Wilson's scoring average were to stay at least at 25.0 this season, it would be the second highest of her career (her best was 26.9 in 2024). Her single-game scoring high this year is 45 points. She has scored at least 20 in 14 of her 19 games, with a low of 16. That tells you how consistent her production has been. Wilson missed the Commissioner's Cup final Tuesday because of a leg injury but is not expected to be out long. Durability is another attribute of the four-time MVP. -- Michael Voepel

Guard | 5-foot-8

Preseason rank: 9

2026 stats: 23.9 PPG, 6.4 APG, 52.7% FG

Plum's season has been spectacular. If her current scoring and assist averages and field goal percentage remain where they are, they all would be career highs. She has hit four or more 3-pointers in five games. And she reached her career scoring high -- 43 points -- on 53.8% shooting vs. Phoenix on June 13. Health has been the only problem; Plum has played in only 12 of the Sparks' 18 games because of injuries. She might be out most of July. Still, her play thus far earned her a high spot in these rankings. -- Voepel

Guard | 6-foot

Preseason rank: 10

2026 stats: 21.2 PPG, 8.2 APG, 4.0 RPG

Any worries that Clark wouldn't return to form after an injury-laden 2025 were quickly put to rest. The two-time All-Star is averaging career highs in points and shooting percentage, and her 3-point percentage is back up to 34.4%. She's No. 3 in the league in points per game, No. 2 in assists and No. 2 in usage. Clark just ended a stretch of six straight games of 20-plus points and five-plus assists -- the longest streak in WNBA history. Between the vision and scoring prowess, she might be the best playmaker in the league. -- Kareem Copeland

Guard | 6-foot

Preseason rank: 8

2026 stats: 19.9 PPG, 5.9 APG, 51.3% FG

The reigning Rookie of the Year prioritized building full-body strength over the offseason, allowing her to better withstand physicality at the pro level. The results: Bueckers is one of three players in the league, alongside Plum and Clark, averaging at least 19 points and five assists, all while boosting her trademark efficiency from her rookie campaign (51.3% from the field and 39.3% from 3). -- Alexa Philippou

play 0:16 Paige Bueckers goes between the legs to split defenders before layup

Forward | 6-foot-4

Preseason rank: 4

2026 stats: 19.2 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.3 BPG

In her 10th season in the WNBA, Stewart is still finding ways to be remarkably impactful. For a third consecutive season she's hitting under 30% from beyond the arc, with the percentage decreasing each year -- but fixating on that part of her game doesn't do justice to all the things she still does at an elite level. She leads New York in scoring, is second in rebounding, and ranks first in steals (1.4 per game) and blocks -- not to mention her leadership for a team looking to find its form after an up-and-down season to this point. -- Philippou

Guard | 5-foot-10

Preseason rank: Not ranked (rookies were not eligible)

2026 stats: 18.7 PPG, 5.7 APG, 4.8 RPG

The No. 2 pick is not only the front-runner for Rookie of the Year but is also in contention for the MVP award. She has led the Lynx to the top of the standings without Napheesa Collier having played a game as she rehabs from surgery. Miles ranks No. 6 in assists and No. 12 in points per game, and is the fastest player in league history to reach 300-plus points and 100-plus assists. A starter from day one, she is already considered one of the top point guards in the game. -- Copeland

play 1:16 Olivia Miles breaks rookie record for most 3-pointers in a game

Guard | 6-foot

Preseason rank: 7

2026 stats: 18.4 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 2.1 APG

Gray is averaging a career high in scoring on a 44.0% shooting clip while taking nearly one more shot per game than she did a year ago -- and the most she has in her career (14 attempts per game). It's a continuation of her coach, Karl Smesko, encouraging her to let the ball fly and be aggressive in seeking her shot. Gray's ability to play with speed, shoot at a high volume and play on and off the ball make her one of the top offensive players in the league. -- Kendra Andrews

8. Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream

Guard | 6-foot-2

Preseason rank: 13

2026 stats: 18.6 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.5 SPG

Howard is having the best statistical season of her career. She's averaging over one point more than last season on 41.8% field goal shooting -- 3% better than her previous best -- and 36.7% from 3. Howard has also put a strong emphasis on her defense this year and has clearly established herself as one of the best two-way players in the league. -- Andrews

play 0:09 Rhyne Howard fights off defender for and-1

9. Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

Guard | 6-foot

Preseason rank: 5

2026 stats: 16.5 PPG, 6.8 APG, 4.6 RPG

Young has scored in double figures in 16 of 19 games. Her season best is the 31 points she had in the Commissioner's Cup final Tuesday in New York, but stats from those games don't count for the regular season. Still, her performance showed how lethal Young can be, as we've seen so many times in her career. Her scoring average is the same as she finished with last season, and her assist average is 1.5 better. -- Voepel

Forward | 6-foot-1

Preseason rank: 2

2026 stats: 14.7 PPG, 8.4 APG, 6.6 RPG

Thomas remains one of the best facilitators in the WNBA, leading the league in assists per game. She'll never be the player who's looking for her shot, yet she's averaging the fourth-most points in her career and doing it on the second-best shooting percentage (52.1%) of her career. Thomas is one of the best two-way stars in the league, with her 1.4 steals per game ranking in the top six among fellow forwards. -- Andrews

11. Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

Guard | 5-foot-8

Preseason rank: 11

2026 stats: 21.6 PPG, 2.6 APG, 49.5% FG

Arguably the fastest guard in the WNBA, Mitchell ranks No. 4 in the league in points per game. She's averaging a career high in points, but her career-best 49.5 shooting percentage is what makes her even more dangerous. The assists have dropped for the three-time All-Star, but few players in the league have been as creative with the ball in their hands as a scoring threat. Mitchell has surpassed 700 career 3-pointers to rank No. 8 in league history. -- Copeland

play 0:22 Kelsey Mitchell breaks Paopao's ankles before draining a 3

Guard | 5-foot-11

Preseason rank: 28

2026 stats: 20.1 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 3.5 APG

The player better known as "Slim" was in the midst of a career year before a left foot injury sidelined her for a significant amount of time after 15 games. She ranks No. 5 in scoring while still being one of the better defenders in the league. The expansion Tempo gave her the green light as a franchise cornerstone and Sykes took advantage, getting the opportunity she has wanted for years. -- Copeland

13. Angel Reese, Atlanta Dream

Forward | 6-foot-3

Preseason rank: 22

2026 stats: 14.8 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 1.8 BPG

It hasn't taken long for Reese to find her footing with her new team in Atlanta. Again, Reese leads the league in rebounding and is one of only three players averaging a double-double, sporting career highs in points and rebounds. Playing alongside dynamic guards such as Gray and Howard, Reese's presence on the offensive glass has been especially strong, averaging a league-high 5.4 offensive rebounds. She is well on her way to being one of the best rebounders the game has ever seen. -- Andrews

play 1:26 What Angel Reese enjoys about being with the Dream

14. Courtney Williams, Minnesota Lynx

Guard | 5-foot-8

Preseason rank: 25

2026 stats: 15.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 4.1 APG

Williams and fellow veteran guard Kayla McBride deserve a lot of credit. They have helped the Lynx thrive after multiple offseason departures and the injury that still has Napheesa Collier sidelined. And they have welcomed in rookie point guard Miles. Williams has scored in double figures in all but one game this season and is hitting 40.3% of her 3-point field goals. She has always been a strong rebounder at her size. -- Voepel

15. Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

Forward/center | 6-foot-5

Preseason rank: 14

2026 stats: 17.0 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 2.9 APG

Boston has continued to be a model of consistency in the middle for the Fever. She's on pace for a fourth All-Star selection in her fourth year and she has yet to sit out a game during her career. In 2026, Boston has extended her range beyond the 3-point line and she's shooting a career-high 2.6 attempts per game and knocking them down at a 42.6% clip. -- Copeland

16. Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty

Center | 6-foot-6

Preseason rank: 18

2026 stats: 15.2 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 40% 3FG

Jones continues to be an X factor for a Liberty team still finding its way. She is on track to deliver one of the best 3-point shooting seasons of her career and is still one of the league's top rebounders, though things have been a bit more inconsistent on the defensive end. Still, she's a matchup nightmare when she imposes her will, and as someone who implored her team to play with some "f---ing heart" after recently dropping four of five games, her voice and presence could carry weight as the Liberty look to realize championship potential. -- Philippou

17. Jessica Shepard, Dallas Wings

Forward | 6-foot-4

Preseason rank: Not ranked

2026 stats: 14.3 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 5.4 APG

In her first year in Dallas, Shepard has been a massive factor in the Wings' success. She's on pace to become the second player in WNBA history to average 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a season. The versatile forward sees what she's doing now as a product of having a larger role with the Wings than last year with the Lynx, where she primarily came off the bench. -- Philippou

play 0:11 Jessica Shepard gets the hoop and the harm

Guard | 6-foot-1

Preseason rank: 29

2026 stats: 18.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3.5 APG

After making the All-Star team as a rookie, Citron has taken another step forward. She remains one of the most efficient players in the league, improving her points per game and shooting percentage while her attempts virtually stayed the same at 11 shots per game. Citron was just named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, has scored fewer than 12 points only twice this season and remains a plus-defender who routinely takes on the tough assignments. -- Copeland

19. Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury

Guard | 6-foot-1

Preseason rank: 12

2026 stats: 20.1 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 1.7 APG

Copper recorded the best game of her career just a few weeks ago, scoring 41 points on 53.3% shooting. Her 10 rebounds and six made 3-pointers that night made her only the third player in WNBA history to have a game with at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and five 3s (joining Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart). That game -- a 111-102 overtime loss to the Sparks -- illustrated the scoring threat Copper brings, doing it on all three levels and making a career-high 16 shots. -- Andrews

20. Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks

Forward | 6-foot-2

Preseason rank: 16

2026 stats: 16.2 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.3 APG

After two years in Seattle, Ogwumike returned to Los Angeles, where her pro career started as the WNBA's No. 1 draft pick in 2012. She is the Sparks' second-leading scorer and leading rebounder and is shooting 52.5% from the field. She has never finished a season shooting below 51%. One of her highlights this season was a last-second 3-pointer to beat New York on June 21. Now Ogwumike must help keep the Sparks afloat while Plum is sidelined. -- Voepel

play 0:55 Nneka Ogwumike calls game with buzzer-beating 3 for Sparks

21. Marina Mabrey, Toronto Tempo

Guard | 5-foot-11

Preseason rank: 31

2026 stats: 21.2 PPG, 3.6 APG, 40.3% 3FG

Both expansion teams have exceeded expectations in Year 1, and for Toronto the brilliance of Mabrey -- particularly since fellow guard Brittney Sykes has been sidelined by injury -- is a big reason why. The former Notre Dame standout looks well on her way to her first WNBA All-Star bid, boasting a career-best scoring average on 45.9% shooting and 40.3% from 3. And she secured her signature performance of the season when she tied the WNBA single-game scoring record with 53 points on 17-for-28 shooting (9-for-18 from 3) last week against the Sparks. -- Philippou

play 1:57 Marina Mabrey ties WNBA single-game record with 53 points

22. Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces

Guard | 5-foot-11

Preseason rank: 17

2026 stats: 12.3 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 7.4 APG

If Gray's assists average stays where it is, it will be the best of her career. That says a lot for one of the league's most revered point guards, who is in her 12th season. Gray's scoring output hasn't been quite as consistent as her assists. But she had a good run in the four games leading up to the Commissioner's Cup final, averaging 14.0 points and 8.5 assists while shooting 57.1% from the field. -- Voepel

23. Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx

Guard | 5-foot-11

Preseason rank: 23

2026 stats: 14.6 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.6 APG

McBride remains one of the most consistent players in the league while being a complete, all-around guard. An elite shooter from long range with career highs in rebounds per game and steals per game, the five-time All-Star ranks No. 4 in the league in defensive win shares and has helped the Lynx develop into the top defensive team in the league. -- Copeland

24. Natasha Howard, Minnesota Lynx

Forward | 6-foot-2

Preseason rank: Not ranked

2026 stats: 17.7 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 61.1% FG

Howard is having a resurgence after a down 2025 season in Indiana and has been exactly what the Lynx needed as they retooled. She's shooting a career-high 61.1% from the field, which ranks No. 3 in the league, and ranks No. 14 in rebounds per game. Howard could find herself back in the All-Star Game for the first time since 2022. -- Copeland

25. Kiki Iriafen, Washington Mystics

Forward | 6-foot-3

Preseason rank: 36

2026 stats: 15.6 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 52.1% FG

Like running mate Sonia Citron, Iriafen continues to build off her All-Star rookie season. Points, field goal percentage (No. 14 in the league) and 3-point percentage are all up without increasing field goal attempts. The 2025 No. 4 draft pick ranks No. 9 in rebounds per game and is the emotional leader of the youngest team in the WNBA. -- Copeland

Forward | 5-foot-11

Preseason rank: 24

2026 stats: 15.8 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 1.5 SPG

Williams is well known as a top-notch defender, but what she has done on the offense in her first season with the Valkyries is what jumps off the page. She's the team's leading scorer, and is taking more shots than ever (13.1 attempts per game). Coach Natalie Nakase has increasingly run Golden State's offense through Williams, and she has proved to be a Swiss Army knife for the Valkyries. -- Andrews

Guard | 5-foot-9

Preseason rank: 19

2026 stats: 13.9 PPG, 4.9 APG, 3.3 RPG

The seven-time All-Star is plugging along on a Sky team that has struggled since Rickea Jackson tore her ACL. Diggins' numbers have dipped a bit, but she's still a pesky defender and the leading force on a rebuilt roster that expected to be a playoff contender. There have been frustrations in Chicago, but Diggins remains a consistent force in her 12th season. -- Copeland

28. Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

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Guard | 5-foot-8

Preseason rank: 20

2026 stats: 13.5 PPG, 2.9 APG, 33.8% FG

Ogunbowale chose to return to the Wings in free agency after a down year in 2025. This season with the influx of talent and in Jose Fernandez's new system, she doesn't need to be the volume scorer she was previously in her career, and improving her efficiency is always top of mind: Her 35.2% mark from the 3-point line is one of her career bests, though her 32.5% clip from inside the arc is a career low. Still, Ogunbowale can be one of the most potent scorers in the league, as evidenced by her 30-point game (including six 3s) against L.A. on June 5. -- Philippou

29. Shakira Austin, Washington Mystics

Center | 6-foot-5

Preseason rank: 44

2026 stats: 13.0 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 1.3 BPG

The 2022 No. 3 draft pick is in the running for Most Improved Player with career highs in points, rebounds, assists and blocks. She has played 15 of 16 games and is fully healthy for the first time since her rookie year. Austin has been eager to show off her diversified offensive game for years and now she has finally been able to do so. -- Copeland

30. Satou Sabally, New York Liberty

Forward | 6-foot-4

Preseason rank: 15

2026 stats: 10.4 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 38.5% 3FG

The first year of the Sabally experience in New York has been a mixed bag. That's partly due to availability, as she has been limited to 13 games with a delayed season debut and as she remained in concussion protocol since last week. Sabally had, for the first time this season, scored in double figures in three consecutive games before exiting with the injury. Still, if she's able to peak at the right time for the Liberty, that gives them another key depth option that will make them a headache to face. -- Philippou

Forward | 6-foot-3

Preseason rank: Not ranked

2026 stats: 15.1 PPG, 5.7 APG, 2.3 RPG

Leite has carved an interesting niche for herself: being a foundational part of expansion franchises. After a strong rookie season in Golden State in 2025, she has taken a massive leap with Portland in its inaugural season. She has more than doubled her scoring and is doing it far more efficiently, shooting 43.5% from the field (vs. 38.7% last season). Leite's speed and grit challenge opponents around the league, and her ability to get downhill and drive to the hoop is hard to stop. -- Andrews

play 1:08 Carla Leite comes up clutch twice to force OT and 2OT for the Fire

32. NaLyssa Smith, Las Vegas Aces

Forward | 6-foot-4

Preseason rank: 48

2026 stats: 11.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 66.1% FG

Smith's scoring and rebounding averages are up from the 27 games she spent with the Aces last year after being traded from Dallas. The Wings will get Las Vegas' first-round pick next season, but it has been a good deal for the Aces. Smith has started all but one game since joining the Aces and has improved as a defensive player. Adding that to the great defense that center A'ja Wilson plays is what the Aces needed inside. Plus, Smith's field goal percentage leads the WNBA. -- Voepel

33. Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks

Forward | 6-foot-3

Preseason rank: 21

2026 stats: 14.2 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.3 APG

Now in her fourth season with the Sparks, Hamby has been very durable. She has not sat out a game since coming to Los Angeles. Her scoring average is down about four points from last year, as she is taking about three fewer shots per game -- which makes sense with fellow forward Ogwumike back with the Sparks this season. Hamby has scored in double figures in 14 of the Sparks' 18 games and is their second-leading rebounder. -- Voepel

34. Chennedy Carter, Las Vegas Aces

Guard | 5-foot-9

Preseason rank: Not ranked

2026 stats: 14.1 PPG, 1.4 APG, 60.8% FG

In her first season with Las Vegas after not playing in the WNBA in 2025, Carter has been very effective when she has been on court. She has sat out eight of the Aces' 19 games because of injury and illness, but she was back for the Commissioner's Cup final on Tuesday and scored 18 points. Carter's ability to create offense even without plays run for her continues to stand out. Las Vegas is the fourth team Carter has played for in her five WNBA seasons. But it could be the best fit if she's able to continue to play well in the role the Aces need her to fill -- which thus far has been coming off the bench. -- Voepel

35. Veronica Burton, Golden State Valkyries

Guard | 5-foot-9

Preseason rank: 35

2026 stats: 12.2 PPG, 5.4 APG. 3.6 RPG

Burton isn't taking anyone by surprise anymore and is probably No. 1 on opponents' scouting reports for the Valkyries, but it hasn't resulted in a massive dip in production. Burton's shooting percentage is a bit lower as she has gone through some cooler shooting stretches recently, but her dynamic offense paired with her strong defense still has her as an elite two-way player. -- Andrews

36. Jordin Canada, Atlanta Dream

Guard | 5-foot-6

Preseason rank: 41

2026 stats: 11.5 PPG, 7.0 APG, 3.6 RPG

Canada is having the best shooting season of her career, 46.6% from the field and 34% from 3. She has also cemented herself as one of the best facilitators and playmakers in the league. Her team-high 7.0 assists rank fourth best in the WNBA. -- Andrews

37. Janelle Salaun, Golden State Valkyries

Forward | 6-foot-2

Preseason rank: Not ranked

2026 stats: 12.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG. 1.2 APG

Salaun is following up her standout rookie season with another strong campaign. She has quickly established herself as one of the league's top 3-point shooters, but her 37.5% accuracy from long distance doesn't fully capture how she affects the game. Salaun has become a massive momentum shifter, and the shots she hits usually change the energy -- an intangible asset for any team. -- Andrews

38. Pauline Astier, New York Liberty

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Guard | 5-foot-11

Preseason rank: Not ranked

2026 stats: 10.1 PPG, 54.2% FG, 3.8 APG

Astier was a godsend for the Liberty with Sabrina Ionescu out at the beginning of the season, starting 15 of their 19 games and more than holding down the point guard spot. The 24-year-old rookie is one of six first-year players averaging double figures in scoring, at a remarkably efficient clip, no less. It'll be worth continuing to monitor how the Liberty use Astier now that Ionescu is back in the lineup and working her way back to full strength. -- Philippou

Center | 6-foot-6

Preseason rank: Not ranked

2026 stats: 17.4 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 1.3 BPG

Malonga missed eight games between May 20 and June 3 while in the concussion protocol. But since she has been back on court, she has proved why she was the No. 2 draft pick in 2025. Malonga, who has appeared in 12 games, is the Storm's leading scorer and rebounder. She has had double-doubles in four of the past five games. That included a career-high 37 points in a 112-110 loss to Dallas on June 22. And a reminder: She is only 20. -- Voepel

40. Kamilla Cardoso, Chicago Sky

Center | 6-foot-7

Preseason rank: 34

2026 stats: 14.5 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 1.6 BPG

Cardoso is a matchup problem on a nightly basis as a strong passer in a 6-7 frame. Consistency has been the biggest issue since she was drafted No. 3 in 2024. She's a double-double machine when engaged and is the centerpiece of the Sky offense and defense after Angel Reese was traded away. -- Copeland

41. Marine Johannes, New York Liberty

Guard | 5-foot-10

Preseason rank: Not ranked

2026 stats: 9.7 PPG, 39% FG, 3.0 APG

Johannes has had some terrific moments this season, already boasting four games with at least five made 3-pointers. The key for her tends to be consistency, which can also become more difficult as her role shifts with Ionescu returning to the floor and the starting lineup. Johannes' scoring average, minutes, assists and 3-point clip are her best since the 2022 season, though she has surpassed 10 points only twice in June. -- Philippou

Forward | 6-foot-1

Preseason rank: Not ranked

2026 stats: 11.0 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 1.6 APG

There hasn't been much to be excited about for the last-place Sun, who are playing their final season in Connecticut before relocating to Houston. But the growth of Morrow in her sophomore campaign has been a bright spot, at least when she has been healthy (she missed three games in June because of a left leg sprain). Though her scoring can be up and down, the former DePaul and LSU standout has nine double-doubles in 16 contests, tied for the third most in the league. -- Philippou

43. Azzi Fudd, Dallas Wings

Guard | 5-foot-11

Preseason rank: Not ranked

2026 stats: 13.6 PPG, 38.4% 3FG, 1.8 SPG

Fudd's rookie season has been more of a slow burn as Dallas tried to be conservative in her transition from a long college season. But especially since the end of May, her impact on the Wings -- her plus-16.8 net rating is a team-best mark -- has been undeniable. The No. 1 pick ranks second among rookies in scoring -- and third on the Wings behind Paige Bueckers and Jessica Shepard -- while shooting 48.5% from the field and 38.4% from the 3-point arc. -- Philippou

44. Natisha Hiedeman, Seattle Storm

Guard | 5-foot-8

Preseason rank: Not ranked

2026 stats: 15.6 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 4.7 APG

Hiedeman has more experience coming off the bench; she had been a regular starter in just two of her seven seasons before joining the Storm this year. But Seattle has needed her as a veteran starter, and she has done well in that role. More playing time has translated to the best stats of her career in points, rebounds and assists. The Storm are the third-youngest team in the WNBA by average age, and at 29, Hiedeman is the second-oldest player on the roster. -- Voepel

45. Leonie Fiebich, New York Liberty

Forward | 6-foot-4

Preseason rank: 46

2026 stats: 9.8 PPG, 42.6% 3FG, 1.1 SPG

Fiebich was a late arrival for the Liberty as she finished her overseas season, and her length and toughness were sorely missed on the defensive end. It seemed like more than a coincidence that New York's eight-game win streak earlier this year coincided with her return to Brooklyn. As the Liberty solidify their identity and lineups under first-year coach Chris DeMarco, Fiebich -- whose 3-point clip is also the best among their higher-volume shooters -- figures to remain central to that effort. -- Philippou

46. Kiki Rice, Toronto Tempo

Guard | 5-foot-11

Preseason rank: Not ranked

2026 stats: 12.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.6 APG

Rice, the No. 6 pick in April's draft, was off to a great start with the expansion Tempo, joining veteran guards Brittney Sykes and Marina Mabrey in the backcourt. But she suffered a serious ankle sprain June 3 and has played in just 10 of the Tempo's 19 games. Toronto is hopeful of getting her back this season, perhaps later this month or in August. -- Voepel

47. Naz Hillmon, Atlanta Dream

Forward | 6-foot-2

Preseason rank: 49

2026 stats: 9.0 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 1.5 APG

The reigning Sixth Player of the Year, Hillmon was inserted into the Dream's starting lineup this season and is averaging a career-high nine points. Yes, her numbers on the boards have dipped a bit from a year ago, but that's bound to happen when playing alongside Angel Reese. Hillmon was tasked with filling big shoes as Brionna Jones works her way back from injury, and Hillmon has proven again she can do whatever the Dream ask of her. -- Andrews

48. Bridget Carleton, Portland Fire

Forward | 6-foot-2

Preseason rank: Not ranked

2026 stats: 13.8 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 1.8 APG

After spending all but four games of the first seven seasons of her WNBA career with Minnesota, Carleton was the first player picked in the expansion draft for 2026. She started the past two years for the Lynx and brought that experience to the Fire. She has never finished a season averaging double figures in scoring before but is on track to do it this season. She also could finish with a career best in 3-pointers. She has 47 in 19 games; her high was 91 in 39 games in 2024. -- Voepel

49. Flau'jae Johnson, Seattle Storm

Guard | 5-foot-10

Preseason rank: Not ranked

2026 stats: 12.9 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 2.7 APG

Johnson was one of the most electric players in college basketball, and that has carried over to her WNBA career. The Storm are struggling, 14th in the standings, but Johnson leads the rookie class in rebounds and is third in scoring among first-year players, showing the promise she has in this league. -- Andrews

50. Nia Coffey, Minnesota Lynx

Forward | 6-foot-1

Preseason rank: Not ranked

2026 stats: 8.9 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 1.4 BPG

Another key offseason addition who has helped the Lynx to first place, Coffey has posted career highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage. She's a versatile, do-everything forward who ranks eighth in the league in win shares. "When you really need her to make a play, she's steady," Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. "She's the one that kind of locks in on what she's supposed to be doing." -- Copeland