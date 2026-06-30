Aces' Wilson ruled out of Commissioner's Cup championship game

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A'ja Wilson has been ruled out of the Las Vegas Aces' matchup Tuesday against the New York Liberty in the Commissioner's Cup championship game due to a right leg injury.

This will mark just the seventh game Wilson has missed the past seven seasons.

Wilson rolled her ankle in the fourth quarter of the Aces' 107-99 win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday. She returned to the game after a brief trip to the locker room. She finished with 30 points and 15 rebounds, a WNBA-record eighth time in her career she has reached those numbers in a game.

Wilson said on the broadcast after the game that she expects to bounce back from the injury after treatment.

The 6-foot-4 forward, in search of her fifth MVP award, leads the league in scoring at 25.7 points per game, is fourth in rebounding (9.4 RPG) and first in blocks (2.0 BPG).

The Aces, who are representing the Western Conference in the final of the WNBA's in-season tournament, are second in the league standings at 14-5, while the Liberty, who are representing the East, are fifth at 12-8 after losing four of their past five games.

New York's Satou Sabally has also been ruled out for Tuesday's game because she remains in concussion protocol.