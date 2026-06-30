Live results, best moments from Aces-Liberty Commissioner's Cup title game

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Bragging rights are on the line for the WNBA Commissioner's Cup.

On Tuesday night, the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty will battle it out for the WNBA's in-season tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

New York dominated its competition in its quest for the championship, going undefeated in pool play.

The Liberty will match up with an Aces team that has been just as dominant, picking up only one loss on the road to the Dallas Wings.

It will also mark a rematch between the two teams that met a week ago, with the Liberty taking an 87-76 win over the Aces, anchored by Breanna Stewart's 20 points and Sabrina Ionescu's 10 rebounds.

Both teams have history hoisting the Commissioner's Cup. The Aces were champions in 2022 with Cheslea Gray as MVP, and New York won the following year with Jonquel Jones earning MVP honors.

Stewart earned the honor with the Seattle Storm in 2021.

Las Vegas will have to adjust fast if it wants a shot at the Cup and revenge from its loss to the Liberty.

Aces star A'ja Wilson has been ruled out of the Commissioner's Cup championship with a right leg injury after rolling her ankle during the fourth quarter of Las Vegas' win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday.

Can the Aces pull through without Wilson, or will the Liberty continue the iconic New York sports run and win the Cup in Brooklyn? Follow along below with live updates.