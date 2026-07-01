Collier back at practice, looks to boost red-hot Miles, Lynx

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Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier has returned to team practice and activities, the team announced Wednesday. Her recovery progression from surgeries on both ankles is on track as expected.

Both injuries came during the second half of the 2025 WNBA season. She missed three weeks of the regular season in July and August because of a right ankle injury, and then tore three ligaments in her left ankle during the playoffs.

Napheesa Collier is back with the Minnesota Lynx for team practice and activities after surgeries on her right and left ankles, keeping her on track in her progress to return to help keep Olivia Miles and company atop the WNBA standings. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Collier underwent surgery on her left ankle on March 24. The operation on her right ankle was in early January, and initially she was ruled out for four to six months.

The five-time All-Star, who came in second in MVP voting last season, averaged 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks last season. She also became just the second player in WNBA history to finish the year shooting over 50% from the floor, 40% from 3 and 90% from the free throw line.

Even without Collier, the Lynx have had a dominant stretch through the first third of the season and currently sit atop the standings with a 15-4 record.

Much of their early success stems from rookie and No. 2 pick Olivia Miles, who is averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 assists. Collier told ESPN that Miles' production has helped allow her to take her time returning to the court.