Fever's Clark, Boston, Mitchell to start WNBA All-Star Game

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Three members of the Indiana Fever will start the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game: center Aliyah Boston and guards Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, the WNBA announced Thursday.

The Minnesota Lynx and Dallas Wings are the other teams with multiple starters for the July 25 game at Chicago's United Center (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC). For the Lynx, the starters are Natasha Howard and guard Olivia Miles, the only rookie of the 10. The Wings have guard Paige Bueckers and forward Jessica Shepard.

The other starters are four-time MVP center A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, two-time MVP forward Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty and forward Gabby Williams of the Golden State Valkyries.

Fans accounted for 50% of the vote, while current players and a media panel accounted for 25% each. Players and media panelists completed one ballot, featuring four guards and six frontcourt players.

To determine the All-Stars, players were sorted by position within the groups of fan, player and media votes. Every player's score was calculated by averaging their weighted rank from those groups. The four guards and six frontcourt players with the best scores were named starters.

Next the league's head coaches will select 12 reserves, which are expected to be announced next week. Coaches will vote for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position, regardless of conference. Coaches can't vote for their own players.

Since 2018 -- except for 2020, when there was no All-Star Game in the COVID-19 bubble, and the Olympic years of 2021 and 2024 -- the top two vote-getters have been named captains and selected their teams. (In Olympic years, Team USA played a group of All-Stars called Team WNBA.)

But this year, league legends Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon will serve as honorary general managers and select rosters from the pool of 22 All-Stars. This setup is part of the league's 30th anniversary season celebration. Cooper won four WNBA titles with the Houston Comets and is a two-time MVP. Both Cooper and Weatherspoon, who played most of her career with the Liberty, also coached in the WNBA.