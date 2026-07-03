Caitlin Clark condemns hatred, says she's out Sunday (back)

Caitlin Clark broke her silence Friday condemning the negative attention directed toward her, the Indiana Fever and opposing WNBA players.

"The harassment, the hate. None of that is OK ..." the two-time WNBA All-Star said. "There should never be question of character like I've always stood up here and said that, and that's truly what I believe, that's how I was raised. So, none of that is okay and I don't want anyone to experience that."

Clark is among a number of players and coaches who have recently been on the receiving end of threats, slurs and verbal harassment.

Caitlin Clark condemns league hate and announces she will be out on Sunday against Aces. Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire

Phoenix Mercury veteran forward Alyssa Thomas said that she received death threats and had been called racial slurs after being suspended one game for contacting Clark's throat with her fist in the second quarter of a Mercury 111-109 win on June 22.

"I think for the league as a whole, there's been so much more toxicity, racism, homophobia -- straight up hateful nonsense, and it is absolutely unacceptable," Fever coach Stephanie White said during a two-minute opening statement at practice Wednesday.

Clark also expressed frustration regarding the level of attention focused on the incident

"When I turned the TV on Sunday, and that game was on Wednesday and that's all people were talking about. I feel like that's such a disservice to the rest of our league," she added. "I get it, you have to talk about it ... but to continue to beat down and beat down for the narrative to be taken to other places that's really just not acceptable."

The WNBA has implemented initiatives that combat online hate and threats to players. Some of that includes artificial intelligence software to identify and respond more quickly to threats, harassment and hate directed at players and teams across social media platforms.

The league also expanded access to confidential mental health resources and support.

The WNBA players union sent a letter to its members last week that was obtained by The Associated Press that included points on social media vitriol.

"We know spirited debate and passionate fandom are part of sports. Threats, harassment, and especially death threats directed at any player or members of her family are not. It is completely unacceptable and must be unequivocally, publicly and immediately condemned," the letter said. "If you experience any threatening or concerning communications, please remember that both your team and the WNBPA have security resources available to support you. Your safety and the safety of your loved ones remain our highest priority.

As the Fever fix their sights to Sunday's matchup against the Las Vegas Aces, Clark announced she will be on the sidelines as she continues to rehab a back injury sustained in the heated Mercury matchup.

However, the Indiana star did say she was able to get into Friday's practice, is feeling a lot better and is optimistic about returning soon

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story