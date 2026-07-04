Aces' A'ja Wilson sits out 2nd straight game with ankle injury

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LAS VEGAS -- Aces forward and four-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson will not play on Friday night against the visiting Chicago Sky. This is Wilson's second consecutive missed game. She also missed the Aces' 93-85 loss to the New York Liberty in the Commissioner's Cup championship on Tuesday.

Wilson wore a boot on her right foot on the bench.

The four-time WNBA MVP rolled her ankle during the fourth quarter of the Aces' 107-99 against the Sky on Sunday. She returned to the game after a few moments in the locker room.

In her pregame news conference, Aces coach Becky Hammon described Wilson's injury as "day by day," and did not provide additional specifics, though she did note that she did not expect this injury to be a long-term issue.

"She's tough," Hammon said. "I want to protect her as much as possible. She really wants to play and we're not going to rush."

This marks just the eighth game Wilson, 29, has missed over the past seven seasons and the fifteenth in her entire WNBA career.

The 6-foot-4 forward leads the WNBA in scoring at 25.7 points per game. She is third in rebounds (9.4), and first in blocks (2.0).

The Aces will host the Indiana Fever on Sunday.