Aces' Wilson to miss third straight game Sunday vs. Fever

Open Extended Reactions

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson will miss her third consecutive game Sunday against the Indiana Fever because a right ankle injury.

Wilson, a four-time league MVP, wore a boot on her right foot on the bench during Friday night's overtime win over the Chicago Sky. The injury occurred when she rolled her ankle late in last Sunday's win over the Sky.

Before Friday's game, Aces coach Becky Hammon described Wilson's injury as "day by day" and said she did not expect it to be a long-term issue.

"She's tough," Hammon said Friday. "I want to protect her as much as possible. She really wants to play, and we're not going to rush."

Wilson's absence means Sunday's matchup will be without two of the league's top stars, with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark announcing earlier this week that she will sit out to rehab a back injury.

Wilson, 29, has missed just eight games over the past seven seasons. She leads the WNBA in scoring at 25.7 points per game and in blocks with 2.0. She also is third with 9.4 rebounds per game.