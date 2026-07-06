WNBA All-Star 2026 reserves predictions: Reese, Thomas, more

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The fans, players and media voted to pick the 10 starters for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game, who were announced Thursday. Now the league's head coaches will choose the 12 All-Star reserves.

Coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own players, must select three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position, regardless of conference.

The game will be July 25 (8 p.m. ET, ABC) at Chicago's United Center. As part of the league's 30th anniversary season celebration, two league legends -- Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon -- will serve as honorary general managers and select rosters from the pool of 22 All-Stars.

The head coaches of the two teams with the best records after July 10 games, regardless of conference, will coach the All-Star teams.

ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Kareem Copeland, Alexa Philippou and Michael Voepel project who the All-Star reserves could be, along with possible top replacements for players who are injured but might still be picked as All-Stars.

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will choose any replacement players needed.

Frontcourt

Kiki Iriafen, Washington Mystics

Stat to know: Career-best 52.5% from the field

The 2025 No. 4 draft pick continues to improve and put up a career-high 27 points last week. She's averaging career highs in points per game (15.5) and rebounds per game (9.3) after being named an All-Star as a rookie. Only four players average more rebounds in the league, and of those four, only four-time MVP A'ja Wilson averages more points. Just four players in the league shoot at least 52.5% from the field on at least 11.1 shots: Kelsey Plum, Natasha Howard, Nneka Ogwumike and Iriafen. -- Kareem Copeland

Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty

Stat to know: 40.9% on 3-pointers

Jones missed out on an All-Star nod last year after suffering an ankle injury that sidelined her for much of the first half of the season. But she seems like a surefire pick for Chicago with stats of 15.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 blocks per game for the Commissioner's Cup champs. Not only is Jones close to averaging a double-double on the season, but she is also within reach of a 50-40-90 campaign with shooting splits of 50.3% from the field, 40.9% from 3 (on 4.7 attempts per game) and 80.5% from the free throw line. -- Alexa Philippou

Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks

Stat to know: 16.2 points per game

Ogwumike has been named an All-Star every season over the past decade, and that shouldn't change this year. In her first season back with the Sparks since 2023, Ogwumike is the team's leading rebounder with 8.5 per game, and her offensive production has been crucial for Los Angeles as Kelsey Plum remains out with an injury. -- Kendra Andrews

Angel Reese, Atlanta Dream

Stat to know: League-leading 11.8 rebounds per game

Reese -- whom we had projected as a starter -- is the best rebounder in the league and has also seen a small uptick in her offensive production in her first season with the Dream. If Reese gets her third All-Star nod, bringing her back to Chicago for the weekend, it'll be a bit of a full-circle moment: During Reese's first All-Star appearance in 2024, a clip of her and teammate Allisha Gray smiling and joking at the scorer's table went viral and captured what Reese said was the start of their friendship. -- Andrews

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Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix Mercury

Stat to know: League-leading 8.4 assists per game

Thomas has been a perennial All-Star in recent years, and while the 8-13 Mercury have disappointed to start the season, the league's coaches might feel she has done enough to warrant a spot in Chicago. Even in a not-quite-stellar year for Thomas, she's averaging 14.4 points, a league-best 8.4 assists, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, remaining one of the most impactful two-way players in the league. -- Philippou

Guards

Sonia Citron, Washington Mystics

Stat to know: Career-high 18.6 points per game

The 2025 No. 3 draft pick has followed up an All-Star appearance as a rookie with nearly four more points per game and an improved shooting percentage (47.7%). She and Wilson are the only players to post a game of 30-plus points, five-plus rebounds, one-plus steal and one-plus block in 2026. Citron became the fastest player in franchise history to reach 100 3-pointers (59). She also ranks No. 6 in the league in defensive win shares. -- Copeland

Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Stat to know: Career-high 18.5 points per game

When Reese said it was "disrespectful" for Atlanta to have no All-Star starters, she specifically said Gray and Rhyne Howard should be acknowledged for what they've done this season. Gray is averaging a career best in points and doing it on 43.3% shooting. She's getting used to taking more shots, putting up a career-high 14.2 attempts per game. -- Andrews

Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream

Stat to know: League-best 2.5 steals per game

Many thought Howard was snubbed as the first guard out in All-Star starter voting, so she should be an easy selection for the league's coaches. Though the Dream have faltered as of late, the two-way standout guard is having a career season, recording highs in scoring (18.9 PPG), field goal percentage (41.6%) and 3-point percentage (36.8%), all while leading the league in steals with 2.5 per game. -- Philippou

Marina Mabrey, Toronto Tempo

Stat to know: Career-best 53 points on June 25

The move to the expansion Tempo has been great for Mabrey, who is averaging a career-high 21.2 PPG. She is shooting 40.3% from behind the arc and has twice tied the WNBA record for 3-pointers in a game (nine) this season. This would be the first All-Star selection for Mabrey, who was a second-round draft pick in 2019 and is having her best overall season in 2026. -- Michael Voepel

Kelsey Plum, Los Angeles Sparks

Stat to know: Career-best 23.9 points per game

Plum, whom we projected as a starter, is currently out with a lower left leg injury and is expected to be reevaluated in late July. She might not be able to play in the All-Star Game but still has done a lot to earn the honor. Her scoring and assist (6.4) averages are career bests. This would be Plum's fifth All-Star selection; she was the game's MVP in 2022, when the much-mocked tiny trophy she received prompted the league to upgrade the award. -- Voepel

Brittney Sykes, Toronto Tempo

Stat to know: Career-best 20.1 points per game

There would be little question about Sykes earning her second All-Star selection if not for a noncontact plantar fascia injury that will keep her out an undisclosed amount of time. She was in the midst of a career year with the full green light to attack offensively. She's still one of the best defenders in the league and played a huge role in the expansion Tempo being in playoff contention. Sykes also has career highs in field goal percentage and free throw attempts. -- Copeland

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

Stat to know: Career-best 6.7 assists per game

Young ranks second on the Aces in scoring and assists and third in rebounding. She has the reputation of guarding the opponent's best perimeter player. She is so good at so many things that you don't just think of one as her primary strength. But it is notable how she has been an even better playmaker this year. Young has been an All-Star each of the past four seasons. -- Voepel

Potential injury replacements

Listed in alphabetical order

G Veronica Burton, Golden State Valkyries

G/F Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury

G Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces

G Carla Leite, Portland Fire

C Dominique Malonga, Seattle Storm

G Courtney Williams, Minnesota Lynx