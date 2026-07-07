WNBA Power Rankings: Valkyries ride 5-win streak to No. 1

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For the first time this season, purple reigns atop ESPN's WNBA Power Rankings. The Golden State Valkyries move to the No. 1 spot after winning five in a row.

Defense led the way, like it has all season. The Valkyries scored just 62 points, shot 35% from the field, didn't have any starters score in double figures ... and still beat the Mystics by 13 on Monday, holding them to the fewest points any WNBA team has scored this season (49). Washington's 16 second-half points were also a league low this season.

According to ESPN Research, Golden State is just the second WNBA team in the past 10 seasons to win without a starter in double figures; the Seattle Storm did it last season. A lot of teams struggle defensively when they are having a hard time on offense. The Valkyries don't have that issue.

"Our defense is all effort and sort of a mental thing," said guard Kaitlyn Chen, who had 14 of Golden State's 39 bench points Monday. "It's something we put all our focus in every day."

Coach Natalie Nakase pointed out that the Valkyries allowed 22 points in the paint during the first half, made adjustments, then allowed just eight in the second half.

"They communicated, they were earlier in their shifts, they ball pressured," she said of her players' defensive response in the second half. "I was just really proud of them to lock in on the game plan. That's a discipline step that we took forward."

Previous ranking: 3

Next seven days: @ TOR (July 8), @ CON (July 10)

Guard Veronica Burton led the Valkyries' starters in scoring during Monday's win over Washington as Golden State became just the second team in WNBA history to win without a starter topping seven points, per ESPN Research. The last time it happened was in 2003, when the Cleveland Rockers were led by two starters who scored seven each in a 74-50 win over New York.

The Valkyries can win with offense, too, as they proved in their other victory this past week: an 88-83 win at Atlanta on Saturday. Burton led the way with 21 points in that game. Forward Gabby Williams, who was named an All-Star starter on Thursday, had 19 points as the Valkyries swept the season series 3-0 vs. the Dream.

Previous ranking: 6

Next seven days: vs. DAL (July 7), @ MIN (July 11), @ TOR (July 12)

The Liberty beat Las Vegas 93-85 to win the Commissioner's Cup last Tuesday, then defeated Minnesota 99-86 Friday. Forward Breanna Stewart had 61 points and 18 rebounds in the two games, while guard Sabrina Ionescu had 43 points and 11 assists combined. The Cup final victory doesn't register in the WNBA standings, but we are counting it in determining the Power Rankings.

Getting back-to-back wins over the top two teams in the standings was just what the Liberty needed after losing four of their previous five. After an earlier stretch in May in which they lost four of five, they went on an eight-game winning streak. But it's only going to get tougher from here: New York plays seven of its next nine games on the road.

play 0:17 Liberty defeats Aces to win the Commissioner's Cup

Previous ranking: 2

Next seven days: @ POR (July 9), vs. PHX (July 11), vs. IND (July 12)

The Aces were without star center A'ja Wilson (ankle) for all three games last week, which was a huge loss. They fell 93-85 at New York in the Commissioner's Cup final Tuesday, survived 98-90 in overtime against Chicago on Friday, then lost 84-68 to Indiana on Sunday. Guard Jackie Young led the team with a combined 62 points and 16 assists, while forward NaLyssa Smith had her best game of the season with 29 points and eight rebounds against Chicago. But the Aces just aren't the same without Wilson.

Previous ranking: 1

Next seven days: @ CON (July 8), vs. NY (July 11), vs. PHO (July 13)

For the first time this season, the Lynx have lost two in a row. They fell at surging New York on Friday (99-86), allowing the Liberty to shoot 58% from the field. Then when All-Star rookie point guard Olivia Miles (right calf) missed her first game Monday, they lost 90-89 at home to Connecticut. One positive: Forward Dorka Juhasz made her season debut against the Sun after being sidelined with a foot injury. She had three points, four rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes, and should help Minnesota's depth inside.

Previous ranking: 4

Next seven days: @ NY (July 7), @ TOR (July 10), vs. CHI (July 12)

After two losses the previous week, the Wings bounced back with wins at Connecticut (86-83) on Thursday and Toronto (89-76) on Sunday. Guard Paige Bueckers had a combined 47 points on 60% shooting from the field, plus 14 assists. Sunday's win was also the Wings' first double-digit victory since June 15. The good news about their much closer victories of the past couple of weeks is that they show the Wings can execute well late in games.

Previous ranking: 7

Next seven days: @ LA (July 8), @ PHO (July 9), @ LV (July 12)

The Fever won their only game of the week, and it was a milestone: 84-68 over the Aces, Indiana's first regular-season victory at Las Vegas since the latter relocated from San Antonio in 2018 (when they were the Stars). Indiana did it without guard Caitlin Clark, too, who was out with the back issues that have sidelined her at other points this season. Guard Kelsey Mitchell had 27 points in the victory; she has scored at least 25 in five of her past seven games. The Fever will finish their four-game western road swing this week, and we'll see whether Clark returns to action.

play 0:18 Kelsey Mitchell goes coast-to-coast for a Fever basket

Previous ranking: 8

Next seven days: vs. SEA (July 12)

Guard Sonia Citron, the Mystics' top scorer (18.6 PPG), missed the past two games with right knee soreness. Her absence didn't help the Mystics against Golden State's stifling defense in Monday's 62-49 loss. But to the Mystics' credit, they did beat Atlanta 81-76 on Thursday without Citron, led by center Shakira Austin's 21 points.

Previous ranking: 5

Next seven days: vs. SEA (July 9), vs. POR (July 11), vs. LA (July 13)

Every season, some matchups are just hard for certain teams. That has been the case this year for Atlanta with Golden State. The Dream have lost five in a row, three of them to the Valkyries, including Saturday's 88-83 loss at home, which followed Thursday's 81-76 loss at Washington. The good news for the Dream is they don't face the Valkyries again in the regular season. But Atlanta must figure out how to improve its offense against better defensive teams. Over this five-game losing streak, it has averaged just 78 PPG. Seven of the next 10 games are at home, which might help with getting back on track.

Previous ranking: 9

Next seven days: vs. CHI (July 7), vs. IND (July 9), @ LV (July 11), @ MIN (July 13)

With Thursday's 90-67 win over Seattle, the Mercury have a three-game winning streak for the first time this season. Guard/forward Kahleah Copper had 30 points against the Storm, is averaging 20.6 PPG and is in the running for an All-Star reserve spot. But the Mercury go from one game in the past seven days to four in the next seven, a stretch that will test where they really stand.

Previous ranking: 10

Next seven days: vs. GS (July 8), vs. DAL (July 10), vs. NY (July 12)

The Tempo lost their only game last week, 89-76 at home to Dallas. With guards Brittney Sykes (foot) and Kiki Rice (ankle) out indefinitely -- but expected back this season -- the Tempo are in a tough spot regarding sheer talent level. But guard Marina Mabrey, who had 19 points against the Wings, remains a bright spot, averaging 21.1 PPG and putting together a strong case to be named an All-Star reserve.

play 0:13 Marina Mabrey nails the trey

Previous ranking: 15

Next seven days: vs. LV (July 9), @ ATL (July 11)

After going 6-4 in May, their first month of existence, the Fire went 2-8 in their second month and had fallen to the bottom of the Power Rankings by June 30. But after giving up a combined 349 points in three losses the week before, the Fire won their only game from this past week (77-72 at Seattle) and now move out of the Power Rankings basement. This week, they have their only home game amid a nine-game stretch.

Previous ranking: 14

Next seven days: vs. MIN (July 8), vs. GS (July 10)

After starting the season 2-15, the Sun have won three of their past four, and they weren't far from making it four straight. It took a big fourth-quarter rally for the Wings to top the Sun 86-83 on Thursday. Then on Monday, Connecticut held on for a 90-89 victory at Minnesota. Center Brittney Griner had a season-high 29 points to go with 10 rebounds in what was the 27th 25-point, 10-rebound game of her career (and first since 2024).

Previous ranking: 13

Next seven days: @ ATL (July 9), @ WAS (July 12)

Seattle fell 90-67 at Phoenix on Thursday, then 77-72 to Portland at home Saturday. But it was a different-looking team on Monday in Los Angeles, as the Storm dominated the Sparks in an 82-64 victory despite a rough offensive game from center Dominique Malonga, who was held to two points. The Storm guards led the way, led by rookie Flau'jae Johnson's 23 points.

Previous ranking: 11

Next seven days: vs. IND (July 8), vs. CHI (July 10), @ ATL (July 13)

After giving up 125 and 111 points in losses to end June, the Sparks had more than week to prepare for Monday's home game against Seattle. It didn't help. They fell 82-64 while shooting 34% from the field overall and 17% from 3-point range. They are floundering without injured guard Kelsey Plum (leg) -- they were 7-5 with her, and are now 1-6 without her. They have lost five of their past six.

Previous ranking: 12

Next seven days: @ PHO (July 7), @ LA (July 10), @ DAL (July 12)

The Sky had yet another agonizing loss that could have been a victory, falling 98-90 in overtime at Las Vegas on Friday. Up 86-83 with 2:12 left, they didn't score again in regulation, which included a missed layup and missed putback. That took the wind out of their sails, and they were outscored 12-4 in OT. Skylar Diggins had 19 points to lead Chicago, but on Monday she made waves on social media, saying, "Now I'm coming off the bench?????? Cool" and "The crazy part about it all is, I've been so good and quiet."

What this indicates about the chemistry on a team with three veteran point guards -- Diggins, Natasha Cloud and Courtney Vandersloot -- remains to be seen.